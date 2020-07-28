user icon
McLaren reunites with Gulf in new multi-year partnership deal

McLaren reunites with Gulf in new multi-year partnership deal

  • Published on 28 Jul 2020 10:45
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

McLaren has announced it has linked up once again with Gulf Oil, which will see the two collaborate over the next number of the years.

The history between the two dates back to 1968, which saw it enjoy success in both Formula 1 and the Can-Am series with over 40 race victories.

From this weekend at the British Grand Prix onwards, Gulf branding will appear on the engine covers and wing mirrors of the McLaren MCL35 car, as well as the race overalls worn by Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.

In 2021, Gulf will be the preferred lubricant supplier to McLaren Automotive and the branding will appear at McLaren Automotive’s PURE customer events that take place around the world.

“We’re delighted to welcome Gulf back to McLaren and reunite two iconic brands back together in a new and exciting partnership,” said McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

“Gulf is part of McLaren’s history and are well-known for their innovation and technical excellence in the industry, with which aligns with McLaren perfectly. We are looking forward to starting our partnership together this season.”

McLaren has enjoyed a strong start to the 2020 F1 season, securing a podium at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix, with Lando Norris taking third place.

The Woking0based squad has been on a resurging path after enduring difficult years in the sport after the start of the turbo-hybrid era in 2014.

Gulf CEO Mike Jones added: “This is a very exciting partnership that brings the Gulf brand back into elite motor racing. The history books are full of remarkable tales that tell of what Gulf and McLaren have achieved in the past.

“Now we are together once more to write the next chapter of this unique partnership.

“We’re proud to be working alongside a brand that shares our future aspirations and our ambition for innovation both on the road and on the track. We look forward to working together and developing both Gulf and McLaren’s class-leading capabilities further.”

  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 506

    Wonderful news - retro racing here we come - all we need now is Sunoco, Britax, Castrol and Esso to come back and we are all good ! Seriously through, big name sponsor and well done ZB - that’s a top result.

    • + 0
    • Jul 28 2020 - 18:54
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,349

      Castrol IS back though. Castrol is part of BP, who sponsor and supply both lube and fuel to Renault (and McL up until now, where Gulf will supply both). Likewise, Esso is part of Exxon-Mobil, and they supply lube to RBH (and Mobil 1 supply fuel). A noteworthy absentee in terms of more classic oil partners is Elf (,current Total).

      • + 0
      • Jul 28 2020 - 21:39

