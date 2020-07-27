user icon
Luxurious trackside apartments at Silverstone go on sale

  Published on 27 Jul 2020 13:22
  • comments 1
  By: Fergal Walsh

New trackside apartments that overlook the Silverstone Circuit, the home of the British Grand Prix, have gone on sale.

The apartments are currently being constructed on the outside of Maggotts corner, where cars flick through a series of fast turns in a sequence that is regarded as one of the more spectacular places to watch Formula 1 cars.

The work on the apartments is expected to finish in 2022 in time for the British Grand Prix, with the prices ranging from £650,000 to £1.65 million.

60 individual residences are being constructed by Escapade Living as well as a clubhouse and car storage.

Escapade Living says the apartments “will enable buyers to call a piece of Silverstone their own, have unique motorsport benefits and to share in the investment returns”.

Will Tindall, CEO of Escapade Living, said: “We’re building a community that shares a collective lust for performance, speed and great machines.

“Escapade Silverstone is completely integrated with the circuit – an authentic experience borne out of the world’s foremost racetrack. The result is a unique expression of Silverstone’s purpose.”

The announcement comes after the Hilton Garden Inn was announced in 2018, to be opened for 2021.

Silverstone is set to host two grands prix this year, with the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix following the British Grand Prix

Stuart Pringle, Silverstone's managing director added: "Silverstone has always been a centre of excellence from a racing, technology and engineering perspective.

“But we aim to be a global, all-weather destination, welcoming guests from around the world on a daily basis to enjoy motorsport together, and to do it in surroundings which enrich that experience.”

Replies (1)

  • RogerF1

    Posts: 473

    Yet more general/paying public viewing disappearing. Watching live GP’s becoming the domain of the well off. Most likely be snapped up for corporate entertainment.

    • + 0
    • Jul 27 2020 - 14:19

