F1 confirms two positive COVID-19 tests in latest round of testing

Formula 1 has announced that two positive cases of COVID-19 were identified during the third round of mass testing in the last week.

Those who tested positive were not at the race events in Austria and have since been removed from their operations and placed into isolation.

It marks the third update that the FIA has delivered on test results since the 2020 F1 season got underway two weeks ago.

4,997 tests were carried out over the last seven days, meaning the confirmed cases percentage rate stands at 0.04%. The previous two rounds of testing saw zero confirmed cases.

A statement from the FIA released on Friday reads: “The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that between Friday 10th July and Thursday 16th July, 4,997 tests for COVID-19 have been performed on drivers, teams and personnel.

“Of these, two people have tested positive. The individuals were not present in Austria, with the affected people removed from operations and isolated. Tracing of close contacts completed and isolated.

“The FIA and Formula 1 are providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to teams or individuals will be provided by the FIA or Formula 1 and results will be made public every 7 days.”

F1 personnel are tested every five days and are being forced to abide by strict guidelines to limit the contact they have with other people in the paddock.