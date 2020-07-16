user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
FIA to implement track limits during Hungarian GP weekend

FIA to implement track limits during Hungarian GP weekend

  • Published on 16 Jul 2020 13:12
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The FIA will be enforcing track limits at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix to stop drivers from gaining an advantage around the lap.

At the Red Bull Ring, which hosted the opening two races of the 2020 F1 season, drivers had their lap times deleted if they went beyond the kerbs at Turns 9 and 10.

In race notes published by F1 race director Michael Masi ahead of this weekend's race, he declared that any lap achieved by “leaving the track and cutting behind the red and white kerb will result in that lap time being invalidated by the stewards”.

When this happens, the team in question will be notified via an official messaging system.

During the race, on the third occasion of the driver leaving the track at the specified corners, the driver will be shown a black and white flag and will be reported to the stewards.

For added clarity, Masi stated that “this means a total of three occasions combined, not three at each corner”.

However, each case will be judged differently, and the requirements will not automatically apply to a driver who is forced beyond the track limits.

After the driver passes beyond track limits, he must “only re-join the track when it is safe to do so and without gaining a lasting advantage”.

F1 News
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 15:10

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
80
2
McLaren
39
3
Red Bull Racing
27
4
Racing Point
22
5
Ferrari
19
6
Renault
8
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule
show sidebar