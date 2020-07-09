Rain on the radar for Saturday's Styrian GP qualifying session

Formula 1's first wet qualifying session of the 2020 season could come in this weekend at the Styrian Grand Prix, with rain forecast for much of the day.

The Red Bull Ring opened the 2020 campaign last weekend, with the first practice session seeing some drivers use the intermediate tyres before opting for the slick compounds.

Rain failed to impact the sessions for the remainder of the weekend, however the story may be different this time around for the second round of the season.

On Saturday, rain is being forecast to start falling before the third and final practice session in the morning, and is predicted to stay into the evening.

However, no such is rain is set to disrupt the race day proceedings, so expect fully dry conditions throughout the 71 laps of the Styrian GP.

Last weekend during the dry qualifying session, Valtteri Bottas claimed pole position ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

However, wet weather is often seen as a neutraliser for the field as it places much more skill on the driver to extract lap time and not make a mistake during their hot lap.

Qualifying will take place at 15:00 PM local time.