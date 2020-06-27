user icon
F1 to stream the 2019 Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday

  Published on 27 Jun 2020 12:31
  By: Fergal Walsh

With the start of the 2020 Formula 1 season just around the corner, F1 has announced it will stream last year's Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday. 

Heading into the race, Charles Leclerc secured his second career pole position and looked to secure his first race win following his heartbreak in Bahrain earlier in the season.

Max Verstappen started alongside him on the front row after Lewis Hamilton received a penalty for impeding Kimi Raikkonen during qualifying. 

Red Bull, who won at its home track for the first time in 2018, was hopeful that it could repeat the feat again and beat its rivals to the top step on the podium.

The second Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel was forced to start from ninth place after an air pressure problem prevented him from setting a lap time in Q3.

F1 will begin the stream on YouTube at 15:00 BST for all fans to watch for free on Saturday, June 26. 

