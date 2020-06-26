Who would be the drivers' champion if every F1 season had 10 races?

Earlier this week, Daniel Ricciardo stated that the world championship in 2020 would be “legit” if there were 10 or more races.
With eight races pinned down, the coronavirus pandemic has created many unknowns, however more races are expected to be added to the schedule.
But what if every F1 season had just 10 races? How different would F1 history be discussed, and how would drivers stack up over the test of time?
Below, we've gone through the process of outlining each champion if the season had just 10 races, decade-by-decade.
1950s/1960s
In the early years of F1, the calendar was nowhere near as large as it is now. 1958 was the first season to feature more than 10 races, however it was not done again until 1967. In those years, no championship would have ended differently.
|Year
|Actual champion
|Champion after 10 races
|1958
|Mike Hawthorn
|Mike Hawthorn
|1959
|Jack Brabham
|(Only 9 races)
|1960
|Jack Brabham
|(Exactly 10 races)
|1961
|Phil Hill
|(Only 8 races)
|1962
|Graham Hill
|(Only 9 races)
|1963
|Jim Clark
|(Exactly 10 races)
|1964
|John Surtees
|(Exactly 10 races)
|1965
|Jim Clark
|(Exactly 10 races)
|1966
|Jack Brabham
|(Only 9 races)
|1967
|Denny Hulme
|Denny Hulme
|1968
|Graham Hill
|Graham Hill
|1969
|Jackie Stewart
|Jackie Stewart
1970s
Although Niki Lauda was recognised as one of the best drivers of this decade, his reputation could have been boosted further if there were only 10 races a year. From 1974 to 1977, he would have emerged as a four-time champion, while Emerson Fittipaldi would miss out on one title.
|Year
|Actual champion
|Champion after 10 races
|1970
|Jochen Rindt
|Jochen Rindt
|1971
|Jackie Stewart
|Jackie Stewart (2)
|1972
|Emerson Fittipaldi
|Emerson Fittipaldi
|1973
|Jackie Stewart
|Jackie Stewart (3)
|1974
|Emerson Fittipaldi
|Niki Lauda
|1975
|Niki Lauda
|Niki Lauda (2)
|1976
|James Hunt
|Niki Lauda (3)
|1977
|Niki Lauda
|Niki Lauda (4)
|1978
|Mario Andretti
|Mario Andretti
|1979
|Jody Scheckter
|Jody Scheckter
1980s
The 1980s would have seen multiple new champions if the season was ended early. Carlos Reutemann, Didier Peroni and Michele Alboreto would all join the champions list, while Nelson Piquet would be reduced to just a single title.
|Year
|Actual champion
|Champion after 10 races
|1980
|Alan Jones
|Alan Jones
|1981
|Nelson Piquet
|Carlos Reutemann
|1982
|Keke Rosberg
|Didier Peroni
|1983
|Nelson Piquet
|Alain Prost
|1984
|Niki Lauda
|Alain Prost (2)
|1985
|Alain Prost
|Michele Alboreto
|1986
|Alain Prost
|Nigel Mansell
|1987
|Nelson Piquet
|Nelson Piquet
|1988
|Ayrton Senna
|Ayrton Senna
|1989
|Alain Prost
|Alain Prost (3)
1990s
This decade would have seen Nigel Mansell win a second world title, while Michael Schumacher secured three championships. In 1999, Eddie Irvine would have taken the crown rather than Mika Hakkinen.
|Year
|Actual champion
|Champion after 10 races
|1990
|Ayrton Senna
|Ayrton Senna (2)
|1991
|Ayrton Senna
|Ayrton Senna (3)
|1992
|Nigel Mansell
|Nigel Mansell (2)
|1993
|Alain Prost
|Alain Prost (4)
|1994
|Michael Schumacher
|Michael Schumacher
|1995
|Michael Schumacher
|Michael Schumacher (2)
|1996
|Damon Hill
|Damon Hill
|1997
|Jacques Villeneuve
|Michael Schumacher (3)
|1998
|Mika Hakkinen
|Mika Hakkinen
|1999
|Mika Hakkinen
|Eddie Irvine
2000s
Due to his extra championship in the 1990s, Schumacher would have ended the 2000s as an eight-time world champion. Lewis Hamilton would have picked up two titles with McLaren, meaning none for Kimi Raikkonen.
|Year
|Actual champion
|Champion after 10 races
|2000
|Michael Schumacher
|Michael Schumacher (4)
|2001
|Michael Schumacher
|Michael Schumacher (5)
|2002
|Michael Schumacher
|Michael Schumacher (6)
|2003
|Michael Schumacher
|Michael Schumacher (7)
|2004
|Michael Schumacher
|Michael Schumacher (8)
|2005
|Fernando Alonso
|Fernando Alonso
|2006
|Fernando Alonso
|Fernando Alonso (2)
|2007
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Lewis Hamilton
|2008
|Lewis Hamilton
|Lewis Hamilton (2)
|2009
|Jenson Button
|Jenson Button
2010s
Lewis Hamilton would only have to world titles with Mercedes if the season was shortened. Nico Rosberg would be a two-time champion, Sebastian Vettel would have picked up two titles with Ferrari and Fernando Alonso would have ended the 2012 campaign on top.
|Year
|Actual champion
|Champion after 10 races
|2010
|Sebastian Vettel
|Lewis Hamilton (3)
|2011
|Sebastian Vettel
|Sebastian Vettel
|2012
|Sebastian Vettel
|Fernando Alonso (3)
|2013
|Sebastian Vettel
|Sebastian Vettel (2)
|2014
|Lewis Hamilton
|Nico Rosberg
|2015
|Lewis Hamilton
|Lewis Hamilton (4)
|2016
|Nico Rosberg
|Nico Rosberg (2)
|2017
|Lewis Hamilton
|Sebastian Vettel (3)
|2018
|Lewis Hamilton
|Sebastian Vettel (4)
|2019
|Lewis Hamilton
|Lewis Hamilton (5)
