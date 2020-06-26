Who would be the drivers' champion if every F1 season had 10 races?

Earlier this week, Daniel Ricciardo stated that the world championship in 2020 would be “legit” if there were 10 or more races.

With eight races pinned down, the coronavirus pandemic has created many unknowns, however more races are expected to be added to the schedule.

But what if every F1 season had just 10 races? How different would F1 history be discussed, and how would drivers stack up over the test of time?

Below, we've gone through the process of outlining each champion if the season had just 10 races, decade-by-decade.



1950s/1960s

In the early years of F1, the calendar was nowhere near as large as it is now. 1958 was the first season to feature more than 10 races, however it was not done again until 1967. In those years, no championship would have ended differently.



Year

Actual champion

Champion after 10 races

1958

Mike Hawthorn

Mike Hawthorn

1959

Jack Brabham

(Only 9 races)

1960

Jack Brabham

(Exactly 10 races)

1961

Phil Hill

(Only 8 races)

1962

Graham Hill

(Only 9 races)

1963

Jim Clark

(Exactly 10 races)

1964

John Surtees

(Exactly 10 races)

1965

Jim Clark

(Exactly 10 races)

1966

Jack Brabham

(Only 9 races)

1967

Denny Hulme

Denny Hulme

1968

Graham Hill

Graham Hill

1969

Jackie Stewart

Jackie Stewart



1970s

Although Niki Lauda was recognised as one of the best drivers of this decade, his reputation could have been boosted further if there were only 10 races a year. From 1974 to 1977, he would have emerged as a four-time champion, while Emerson Fittipaldi would miss out on one title.



Year

Actual champion

Champion after 10 races

1970

Jochen Rindt

Jochen Rindt

1971

Jackie Stewart

Jackie Stewart (2)

1972

Emerson Fittipaldi

Emerson Fittipaldi

1973

Jackie Stewart

Jackie Stewart (3)

1974

Emerson Fittipaldi

Niki Lauda

1975

Niki Lauda

Niki Lauda (2)

1976

James Hunt

Niki Lauda (3)

1977

Niki Lauda

Niki Lauda (4)

1978

Mario Andretti

Mario Andretti

1979

Jody Scheckter

Jody Scheckter





1980s

The 1980s would have seen multiple new champions if the season was ended early. Carlos Reutemann, Didier Peroni and Michele Alboreto would all join the champions list, while Nelson Piquet would be reduced to just a single title.



Year

Actual champion

Champion after 10 races

1980

Alan Jones

Alan Jones

1981

Nelson Piquet

Carlos Reutemann

1982

Keke Rosberg

Didier Peroni

1983

Nelson Piquet

Alain Prost

1984

Niki Lauda

Alain Prost (2)

1985

Alain Prost

Michele Alboreto

1986

Alain Prost

Nigel Mansell

1987

Nelson Piquet

Nelson Piquet

1988

Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna

1989

Alain Prost

Alain Prost (3)





1990s

This decade would have seen Nigel Mansell win a second world title, while Michael Schumacher secured three championships. In 1999, Eddie Irvine would have taken the crown rather than Mika Hakkinen.



Year

Actual champion

Champion after 10 races

1990

Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna (2)

1991

Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna (3)

1992

Nigel Mansell

Nigel Mansell (2)

1993

Alain Prost

Alain Prost (4)

1994

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher

1995

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher (2)

1996

Damon Hill

Damon Hill

1997

Jacques Villeneuve

Michael Schumacher (3)

1998

Mika Hakkinen

Mika Hakkinen

1999

Mika Hakkinen

Eddie Irvine





2000s

Due to his extra championship in the 1990s, Schumacher would have ended the 2000s as an eight-time world champion. Lewis Hamilton would have picked up two titles with McLaren, meaning none for Kimi Raikkonen.



Year

Actual champion

Champion after 10 races

2000

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher (4)

2001

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher (5)

2002

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher (6)

2003

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher (7)

2004

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher (8)

2005

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso

2006

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso (2)

2007

Kimi Raikkonen

Lewis Hamilton

2008

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton (2)

2009

Jenson Button

Jenson Button





2010s

Lewis Hamilton would only have to world titles with Mercedes if the season was shortened. Nico Rosberg would be a two-time champion, Sebastian Vettel would have picked up two titles with Ferrari and Fernando Alonso would have ended the 2012 campaign on top.

