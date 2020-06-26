user icon
Who would be the drivers' champion if every F1 season had 10 races?

Who would be the drivers' champion if every F1 season had 10 races?

  • Published on 26 Jun 2020 09:04
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Earlier this week, Daniel Ricciardo stated that the world championship in 2020 would be “legit” if there were 10 or more races.

With eight races pinned down, the coronavirus pandemic has created many unknowns, however more races are expected to be added to the schedule. 

But what if every F1 season had just 10 races? How different would F1 history be discussed, and how would drivers stack up over the test of time? 

Below, we've gone through the process of outlining each champion if the season had just 10 races, decade-by-decade.
 

1950s/1960s

In the early years of F1, the calendar was nowhere near as large as it is now. 1958 was the first season to feature more than 10 races, however it was not done again until 1967. In those years, no championship would have ended differently.
 

Year
 		 Actual champion
 		 Champion after 10 races
 
1958
 		 Mike Hawthorn
 		 Mike Hawthorn
 
1959
 		 Jack Brabham
 		 (Only 9 races)
 
1960
 		 Jack Brabham
 		 (Exactly 10 races)
 
1961
 		 Phil Hill
 		 (Only 8 races)
 
1962
 		 Graham Hill
 		 (Only 9 races)
 
1963
 		 Jim Clark
 		 (Exactly 10 races)
 
1964
 		 John Surtees
 		 (Exactly 10 races)
 
1965
 		 Jim Clark
 		 (Exactly 10 races)
 
1966
 		 Jack Brabham
 		 (Only 9 races)
 
1967
 		 Denny Hulme
 		 Denny Hulme
 
1968
 		 Graham Hill
 		 Graham Hill
 
1969
 		 Jackie Stewart
 		 Jackie Stewart
 

 

1970s

Although Niki Lauda was recognised as one of the best drivers of this decade, his reputation could have been boosted further if there were only 10 races a year. From 1974 to 1977, he would have emerged as a four-time champion, while Emerson Fittipaldi would miss out on one title.
 

Year
 		 Actual champion
 		 Champion after 10 races
 
1970
 		 Jochen Rindt
 		 Jochen Rindt
 
1971
 		 Jackie Stewart
 		 Jackie Stewart (2)
 
1972
 		 Emerson Fittipaldi
 		 Emerson Fittipaldi
 
1973
 		 Jackie Stewart
 		 Jackie Stewart (3)
 
1974
 		 Emerson Fittipaldi
 		 Niki Lauda
 
1975
 		 Niki Lauda
 		 Niki Lauda (2)
 
1976
 		 James Hunt
 		 Niki Lauda (3)
 
1977
 		 Niki Lauda
 		 Niki Lauda (4)
 
1978
 		 Mario Andretti
 		 Mario Andretti
 
1979
 		 Jody Scheckter
 		 Jody Scheckter
 


1980s

The 1980s would have seen multiple new champions if the season was ended early. Carlos Reutemann, Didier Peroni and Michele Alboreto would all join the champions list, while Nelson Piquet would be reduced to just a single title.
 

Year
 		 Actual champion
 		 Champion after 10 races
 
1980
 		 Alan Jones
 		 Alan Jones
 
1981
 		 Nelson Piquet
 		 Carlos Reutemann
 
1982
 		 Keke Rosberg
 		 Didier Peroni
 
1983
 		 Nelson Piquet
 		 Alain Prost
 
1984
 		 Niki Lauda
 		 Alain Prost (2)
 
1985
 		 Alain Prost
 		 Michele Alboreto
 
1986
 		 Alain Prost
 		 Nigel Mansell
 
1987
 		 Nelson Piquet
 		 Nelson Piquet
 
1988
 		 Ayrton Senna
 		 Ayrton Senna
 
1989
 		 Alain Prost
 		 Alain Prost (3)
 


1990s

This decade would have seen Nigel Mansell win a second world title, while Michael Schumacher secured three championships. In 1999, Eddie Irvine would have taken the crown rather than Mika Hakkinen. 
 

Year
 		 Actual champion
 		 Champion after 10 races
 
1990
 		 Ayrton Senna
 		 Ayrton Senna (2)
 
1991
 		 Ayrton Senna
 		 Ayrton Senna (3)
 
1992
 		 Nigel Mansell
 		 Nigel Mansell (2)
 
1993
 		 Alain Prost
 		 Alain Prost (4)
 
1994
 		 Michael Schumacher
 		 Michael Schumacher
 
1995
 		 Michael Schumacher
 		 Michael Schumacher (2)
 
1996
 		 Damon Hill
 		 Damon Hill
 
1997
 		 Jacques Villeneuve
 		 Michael Schumacher (3)
 
1998
 		 Mika Hakkinen
 		 Mika Hakkinen
 
1999
 		 Mika Hakkinen
 		 Eddie Irvine
 


2000s

Due to his extra championship in the 1990s, Schumacher would have ended the 2000s as an eight-time world champion. Lewis Hamilton would have picked up two titles with McLaren, meaning none for Kimi Raikkonen.
 

Year
 		 Actual champion
 		 Champion after 10 races
 
2000
 		 Michael Schumacher
 		 Michael Schumacher (4)
 
2001
 		 Michael Schumacher
 		 Michael Schumacher (5)
 
2002
 		 Michael Schumacher
 		 Michael Schumacher (6)
 
2003
 		 Michael Schumacher
 		 Michael Schumacher (7)
 
2004
 		 Michael Schumacher
 		 Michael Schumacher (8)
 
2005
 		 Fernando Alonso
 		 Fernando Alonso
 
2006
 		 Fernando Alonso
 		 Fernando Alonso (2)
 
2007
 		 Kimi Raikkonen
 		 Lewis Hamilton
 
2008
 		 Lewis Hamilton
 		 Lewis Hamilton (2)
 
2009
 		 Jenson Button
 		 Jenson Button
 


2010s

Lewis Hamilton would only have to world titles with Mercedes if the season was shortened. Nico Rosberg would be a two-time champion, Sebastian Vettel would have picked up two titles with Ferrari and Fernando Alonso would have ended the 2012 campaign on top.
 

Year
 		 Actual champion
 		 Champion after 10 races
 
2010
 		 Sebastian Vettel
 		 Lewis Hamilton (3)
 
2011
 		 Sebastian Vettel
 		 Sebastian Vettel
 
2012
 		 Sebastian Vettel
 		 Fernando Alonso (3)
 
2013
 		 Sebastian Vettel
 		 Sebastian Vettel (2)
 
2014
 		 Lewis Hamilton
 		 Nico Rosberg
 
2015
 		 Lewis Hamilton
 		 Lewis Hamilton (4)
 
2016
 		 Nico Rosberg
 		 Nico Rosberg (2)
 
2017
 		 Lewis Hamilton
 		 Sebastian Vettel (3)
 
2018
 		 Lewis Hamilton
 		 Sebastian Vettel (4)
 
2019
 		 Lewis Hamilton
 		 Lewis Hamilton (5)
 
