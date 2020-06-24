No more updates on Alex Zanardi's condition from hospital unless condition changes

No further updates will be provided on Alex Zanardi's conditions unless his health condition changes.

The Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena has been providing daily updates on Zanardi following his handbike accident last week, which saw him suffer major head trauma.

He underwent three hours of surgery and now remains in a stable but serious condition - and no more updates will be made public unless there is a change in the situation.

A statement reads: “The athlete spent the fifth night in hospital without substantial changes in his clinical conditions, as regards the cardio-respiratory and metabolic parameters, and the neurological picture remains serious,” the hospital said in its latest medical bulletin.

“Neuro-monitoring continues and is constantly evaluated by a team consisting mainly of anaesthesiologists, resuscitators and neurosurgeons, supported by a multi-disciplinary team based on different clinical needs.

"The patient is always sedated, intubated and mechanically ventilated and the prognosis remains confidential.”

In 2001, Zanardi was involved in a major crash during a CART race which saw both of his legs amputated.

Following his injuries, Zanardi went on to have a successful career as a Paralympian, winning gold medals in London and Rio De Janeiro.