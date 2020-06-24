F1 to virtually show fans around the circuit in Austria

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first eight races of the 2020 Formula 1 calendar will be behind closed doors, meaning there will be no fans in the grandstands.

However, starting from the first race of the season in Austria, Formula 1 will use their existing CGI technology to virtually display fans on screens around the track.

The same technology has been widely used at previous races to show sponsorship logos and messages virtually around the circuit.

Formula 1 has asked fans to submit their own, short videos to be featured on the world feed. The videos have been called 'F1FanCam' and will need to be around five seconds long.

Formula 1 is not the first sport to face the problem of having no crouds at the event, with football leagues being another that have been dealing with this issue.

In the case of the English Premier League, both cardboard cutouts and virtual croud cheers have been added to make the broadcast look and sound slightly more normal.

The following is from the official Formula 1 press release.

"Our new F1 FanCam screens put you trackside at the Grand Prix. Show your team or driver your support like never before.

“Share a film of yourself cheering your favourite driver or team and you might feature on the virtual trackside screens, or F1’s social media channels during the next Grand Prix. So smile like Ricciardo – the world will be watching.

“It’s simple. Record a 5-8 second celebration film, then sit back and enjoy the racing. A few pointers. You need to own it. We want flags, team colours, posters and whatever face/scream/fist pump you make to support your fave driver.”

"But be quick. For a chance to have your video used for the first race in Austria, you only have 4 days to get your entry in. After that, we’ll be selecting the best videos to use across the season."