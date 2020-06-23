F1 to introduce new TV graphics for 2020 season

New TV graphics will be introduced to the Formula 1 broadcast this year, providing fans with more information while watching at home.

F1, working with Amazon Web Services, is installing the graphics to further engage the fans at home and provide them with a new way of viewing the sport and the cars on the track.

In 2019, F1 and AWS rolled out a number of new graphics on broadcast including Exit Speed, Predicted Pit Stop Strategy, Pit Window, Battle Forecast, Pit Strategy Battle, and Tyre Performance.

Six new stats will be shown throughout the 2020 season, starting with the performance scores in Austria.

The new graphic that will be seen in Spielberg will be 'Car Performance Scores', which will see stats comparing the performance of a car to that of different vehicles while going head-to-head.

The scores are based on four main metrics: Low-Speed Cornering, High-Speed Cornering, Straight Line, and Car Handling.

At the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, which will be the fourth round of the season, the 'Ultimate Driver Speed Comparison' will be used which will allow fans to see how their favourite drivers compare to other drivers in history, with the data logging back to 1983.

In Belgium, a 'High-Speed/Low-Speed Corner Performance' will showcase how well the drivers tackle the fastest and slowest corners on the track compared to their rivals.

The second half of the season, which is yet to be officially announced by F1, will see the introduction of 'Driver Skills Rating', which looks into the skill of each driver and providing them with a score based on qualifying performance, starts, race pace, tyre management, and overtaking/defending styles.

Also making its debut in the second half of the year is 'Car/Team Development & Overall Season Performance', which will outline how each team has developed their car from race-to-race.

'Qualifying and Race Pace Predictions' will be used later in the season, which will gather data from practice and qualifying laps to predict which team is favourite for victory ahead of each race.