Photos: F1's last track day before the coronavirus shutdown

On February 28, exactly three months ago, Formula 1 cars took to the Circuit de Catalunya for the final time before the season was set to begin in Australia.

However since the end of February, COVID-19 has been announced as a pandemic, over 5.7 million people have been infected and more than 356,000 have lost their lives.

The opening ten races of the 2020 F1 season were called off, and a grand prix has not been held since December 1 last year, when Abu Dhabi concluded the 2019 campaign.

Below, you can look at photos of F1's last official session, three months on.