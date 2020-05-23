F1 working with British government to allow quarantine exemption

Formula 1 is still in talks with the British government, with the sport's organisers seeking an exemption from the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for international travellers.

It was confirmed on Friday that from June 8th, a two week quarantine period will be necessary for anybody arriving into the country.

This is a problem for Formula 1, as they have been working on a revised calendar that included two rounds at Silverstone, after two rounds in Austria.

The problem would not be resolved by pushing races at Silverstone back by two weeks, as teams need to return back to the UK between other races too.

This means that the whole calendar is in jeopardy, unless an exemption to the quarantine period is granted.

It is understood that plans from Formula to introduce a 'biosphere' at circuits was presented to the government. This would mean that personnel are tested every two days, teams are kept far apart and planes coming to the races would be chartered.

The Home Secretary Priti Patel released this statement in a press conference on Friday: “We are introducing these new measures now to keep the transmission rate down and prevent a devastating second wave.”

However, Formula 1 bosses were confident that a deal could be struck, as the government is also keen to get sporting events underway as soon as it is safe to do so.

A Formula 1 spokesperson told Motorsport Week that: “We have been working closely with government on the implications of the policy for Formula 1 and Silverstone and those discussions are ongoing at this time with the aim of finding a solution with safety as our first priority.”

The Hockenheimring in Germany is a contender to replace the British Grand Prix should an exemption not be granted, according to multiple sources.

The circuit was dropped from the original 2020 calendar due to a lack of funding, but with Formula 1 offering to waive the race fee it is looking like an increasingly likely option.