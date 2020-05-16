Singapore remain in talks with F1 despite doubt over 2020 race

The possibility of a Singapore Grand Prix in 2020 remains in major doubt, however race organisers are remaining in discussion with Formula 1.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen the opening ten races on the original calendar called off, with plans currently underway to form a new schedule, beginning in July in Austria.

The Australia, Monaco and the French grands prix have been cancelled altogether, and it is believed that the Netherlands, Canada and Singapore are unlikely to feature on a revised schedule.

However, there is no official confirmation regarding what races will not be part of the new calendar.

Promoters of the Singapore GP affirmed that it was “not feasible to conduct the race behind closed doors”.

"The calendar for the 2020 season is currently being finalised and Singapore GP has been maintaining an open dialogue with F1, the Singapore Government and our stakeholders during this time, to assess different possibilities.

"The top priority remains the well-being and safety of our fans, volunteers, and all Singaporeans.”

Singapore has reported almost 27,000 cases of COVID-19 the highest per capita infection rate in any Asian country.

Due to the Marina Bay Street Circuit being a track made up of public roads, it is not as flexible when it comes to hosting an F1 race compared to permanent race facilities.