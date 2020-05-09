UK set to force incomers into quarantine, posing challenge for British GP

The United Kingdom is expected to announce on Sunday that incoming travellers will be forced to quarantine for 14 days, according to The Times.

Should such an announcement be made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, it will provide Formula 1 with another challenge in organising a race calendar for the 2020 season.

The 2020 F1 campaign, which has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to get underway with two rounds in Austria on successive weekends.

The UK is then expected to host its round after Austria, adhering to the sequence on the original 2020 calendar.

However, Silverstone's event could be placed under scrutiny if its race takes place after another grand prix, as all those travelling into the country would be forced to quarantine for a two week period.

Silverstone has already confirmed that should its race take place this year, no fans will be allowed to attend in the view of public safety.

The British GP has been present on the F1 calendar every year since the world championship began in 1950, and has been held exclusively at Silverstone every year since 1987.

The Times added that those travelling from Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man will be excluded from the regulations, as well as lorry drivers bringing essential supplies.