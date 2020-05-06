Mexican GP venue to be transformed into temporary hostpital

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez in Mexico will be transformed into a makeshift hospital in order to stop other medical facilities becoming overwhelmed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost 25,000 of the worldwide cases have been confirmed in Mexico, with just over 2,200 succumbing to the disease in the North American country.

The paddock of the race circuit that has hosted the Mexican Grand Prix every year since 2015 will become a temporary hospital that will treat COVID-19 patients.

On social media, the director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security Zoe Robledo said: “This [the Paddock Club] is going to become an expansion hospital soon. It is where eight modules for hospitalisation have been installed.

“Each module has 24 beds and that is where the staff will be attending. In addition, 26 intensive care beds have been installed.”

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriques returned to Formula 1 in 2015, ending its 23-year absence from the F1 schedule.

A 2020 race is still on the cards for the track, however it is likely to be changed from its original date of November 1st, as the sport is currently structuring a new race calendar that will see events take place continent to continent.

