F1 extends factory shutdown period to 63 days

  • Published on 28 Apr 2020 17:18
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The FIA has confirmed that it has extended the mandatory factory shutdowns for all F1 teams to 63 days.

It marks the second time that the shutdown has been extended amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Following the delay to the start of the season, the FIA brought forward the shutdown period that is normally reserved for August, in order to protect workers and allow for a more flexible calendar once the season gets underway.

The original ceasing of operations was declared to be 21 days, which was then extended to 35, before Tuesday's announcement of an increase to 63. Factories have now been closed for almost six weeks 

A statement from the FIA reads: “The World Motor Sport Council has approved a further extension to the shutdown period for competitors and Power Unit manufacturers in the FIA Formula One World Championship in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“All competitors must now observe a shutdown period increased from 35 to 63 consecutive days during the months of March, April, May and/or June. 50 days after the start of their shutdown period, upon application by a competitor, and subject to the prior written approval of the FIA, each competitor may use the services of a maximum of ten personnel to work remotely on long lead time projects.

“The shutdown period for Power Unit manufacturers has been extended from 35 to 49 consecutive days during the months of March, April, May and/or June. 36 days after the start of their shutdown period, upon application by a Power Unit manufacturer, and subject to the prior written approval of the FIA, each Power Unit manufacturer may use the services of a maximum of ten personnel to work remotely on long lead time projects.

On Monday, F1 announced its plans to go back racing in 2020, with the hope of opening the season in July at the Austrian Grand Prix.

