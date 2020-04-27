2020 British GP won't be open to attending fans

Silverstone has confirmed that should it host a Formula 1 world championship event in 2020, fans will not be allowed to attend.

The British Grand Prix is currently scheduled to take place on July 19th, two weeks after the race in Austria, which has been pinpointed as the season-opener.

Doubt has lingered over the possibility of the British GP going ahead, which has been present on the F1 calendar every year since the world championship's inception in 1950.

Even with government approval, Silverstone has taken the decision to close its doors to attending fans in the view of health and safety of those involved.

A letter from the circuit's managing director Stuart Pringle reads: “I extremely disappointed to tell you that we are unable to stage this year’s British Grand Prix in front of the fans at Silverstone.”

“We have left this difficult decision for as long as possible, but it is abundantly clear given the current conditions in the country and the government requirements in place now and for the foreseeable future, that a grand prix under normal conditions is just not going to be possible.

“Our obligation to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in preparing and delivering the event, our volunteer marshals and race makers, and of course, you, the amazing fans, means that this is the best, safest and only decision we could make.

“We have consistently said that should we find ourselves in this position we will support Formula 1 as they seek to find alternative ways to enable F1 racing to take place this year.

“Following this weekend’s news from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport we are now working with them on the viability of an event behind closed doors.

“Should this be possible, it will be of some small comfort for you to know that the 2020 Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix will be available to watch live on Sky and Channel 4.”

Pringle added that tickets can be refunded or transferred directly to a 2021 ticket.