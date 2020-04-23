Norris set to take part in IndyCar iRacing challenge at COTA

Lando Norris is set to make his virtual IndyCar debut this weekend as part of the series' iRacing challenge, with the latest round being run at the Circuit of the Americas.

IndyCar is providing weekly entertainment for fans as the season is put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This Saturday's event is the fifth round of the championship and will see Norris join the Arrow McLaren SP team for the race.

Norris has experience at COTA, having contested the 2019 US Grand Prix last November, crossing the line in seventh place.

The Briton was practising for the event on Wednesday night, streaming himself on Twitch setting laps around the Austin circuit in the current IndyCar chassis.

The race will be streamed by IndyCar on Youtube from 19:30 BST on Saturday night.