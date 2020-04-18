Tune into the 2018 Chinese GP this afternoon

Formula 1 will give fans a chance to re-live one of the most exciting races in recent years, as it will stream the 2018 Chinese Grand Prix this afternoon.

The race occurred on April 15th, and was the third race in the 2018 season. Heading into the event, Sebastian Vettel held a 17-point lead over Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' championship.

During Saturday's qualifying session, Vettel edged out teammate Kimi Raikkonen for pole position, while the Mercedes duo of Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton lined up in third and fourth respectively.

Max Verstappen managed to get the better of Daniel Ricciardo for fifth place, as the energy drink squad looked to get an early-season victory.

The race will be broadcast live on F1's social media channels at 15:00 BST. It is being broadcast on the same weekend that was originally set for the 2020 Chinese Grand Prix which has been postponed due to COVID-19.