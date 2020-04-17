user icon
F1 ponders possible Austria season opener with Silverstone double header

F1 ponders possible Austria season opener with Silverstone double header

  • Published on 17 Apr 2020 11:19
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

It has been revealed that F1 plans to start the delayed 2020 season with July's Austrian Grand Prix, with two races planned to be held at Silverstone.

However, with current lockdown restrictions in the country, circuit organisers have suggested the possibility of the holding the race at the Red Bull Ring behind closed doors.

According to BBC Sport, the possibility of a start in Austria was discussed amongst the ten teams with F1 bosses on Thursday, but there is concern about starting the season if it cannot be carried on.

With circuit organisers at Silverstone open to the idea of hosting multiple races on the circuit, it is believed that these races could also be held with no attendance of fans.

Austria became one of the first European countries to loosen regulations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but still urged people to work and stay at home where possible.

The futures of the French and Belgian Grands Prix are still in doubt after French and Belgian governments banned mass gatherings until mid-July and the 31st of August respectively.

F1 discussing further reducing of planned budget cut

The meeting held on Thursday between teams and F1 was to originally discuss a possible further reduction in the planned budget cut, BBC Sport reports.

The main discussion was to introduce a cap of $145 million for 2021 and lower it to $130n million for 2022, but it is reported that no formal agreement was made.

However, the teams described the debate as a 'positive' and 'constructive' meeting.

Other ideas included a sliding scale of allowance for aerodynamic research, with the more successful teams having less compared to the struggling teams.

It is understood that the idea was put forward by the top teams, with the team who finishes first in the championship allowed to do the least amount of aerodynamic research and the team who is last allowed to do the most.

Teams are yet to reach an agreement on these propositions, but the budget cap of $150 million for 2021 is still planned to be implemented at the start of next season.

Replies (1)

  • Bilstar

    Posts: 26

    Yes! Lets have Elvis do the starting lights! And the Loch Ness monster can wave the chequered flag! This is gonna be great!

    • + 1
    • Apr 17 2020 - 12:28

show sidebar