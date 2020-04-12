Tributes made to the deceased Sir Stirling Moss

Sir Stirling Moss died on April 12th, 2020 with his wife Lady Susie Moss by his bedside. During the morning of Easter Sunday, tributes have been pouring in on social media for the Briton.

Today, the sporting world lost not only a true icon and a legend, but a gentleman. The Team and the Mercedes Motorsport family have lost a dear friend. Sir Stirling, we’ll miss you. pic.twitter.com/XEsDf68A7r — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) April 12, 2020

All at McLaren mourn the passing of a legend of our sport, Sir Stirling Moss. A prodigious competitor, supremely talented racer, and consummate gentleman, he leaves an indelible mark of greatness on the history of international motorsport. Our condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/c3vdzTuFgN — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 12, 2020

A true icon of our sport.



Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family & friends.



Rest in peace, Sir Stirling Moss ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kaqA2zXbAW — ROKiT WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) April 12, 2020

Heartbreaking news this morning. Sir Stirling Moss was amongst the best of the best, on and off the track and didn’t need a world championship to prove it. RIP you wonderful man and thankyou x — David Croft (@CroftyF1) April 12, 2020

RIP, Sir Stirling Moss. ❤️



A true sporting legend.



Our condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/SsU2mTUpde — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) April 12, 2020

Today we send our kindest thoughts and condolences to the loved ones of Sir Stirling Moss, a gentleman whose talent and resolve inspired millions across generations. Rest in peace. — ABB Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) April 12, 2020

Today the motorsport world lost one of its legends.



RIP Sir Stirling Moss. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/g10nOMsJpC — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) April 12, 2020

Very sad day. Stirling Moss left us after a long fight. He was a true legend in motor sport and he will remain so forever. My thoughts go out to his wife Suzie, his family, his friends #Stirling #F1 pic.twitter.com/6nRz0irtrl — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) April 12, 2020

RIP Sir Stirling Moss.



Only had the pleasure of meeting him briefly a couple of times but even that was enough to understand why he was so highly respected.



My thoughts are with his family. — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) April 12, 2020

RIP Sir Stirling Moss. A mighty racer and gentleman. He had a press on style on the track and in life. Remarkable man. Survived the most dangerous era of motorsport and died today aged 90. He had such great stories to tell, and it was a privilege to know him. 😢 — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) April 12, 2020

Sir Stirling Moss was a fierce racer and most likely the best driver to never win a world F1 drivers championship. His charm held a rooms attention and it was a pleasure to have known him. Look closely and you will see why I love the first photo so much. #sirstirlingmoss #rip pic.twitter.com/7571xbMqjF — M A X Chilton (@maxchilton) April 12, 2020

Today we have lost a true legend of motorsport. A formidable racer and a real gentleman.



Rest in Peace Sir Stirling Moss.



Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/WUuNvergkF — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) April 12, 2020

RIP Sir Stirling Moss.



Saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Stirling Moss. One of the sport's true greats. Our thoughts this weekend with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/FQYgJz11yL — Channel 4 F1® (@C4F1) April 12, 2020

RIP Sir Stirling Moss. What an incredible privilege to have met him. He made the #F1 community a better place ❤️ — Jennie Gow (@JennieGow) April 12, 2020

A legend of motorsport. RIP Sir Stirling Moss 🙏🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/JkhlEmhs9p — billywhizz (@BillyMonger) April 12, 2020

