Silverstone open to hosting multiple rounds with reversed layout

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle has suggested the possibility of hosting multiple rounds of the 2020 F1 season, with the circuit also open to using a reversed layout of the Grand Prix track.
Silverstone confirmed on Wednesday that it would make a decision on the fate of the 2020 British Grand Prix at the end of April, which is set to take place on July 19th.
Pringle said the circuit is ready to help out in whatever way it could as F1 looks for solutions to holding a viable season in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
“All I've done is say to Formula 1 we are willing to work with them in any way, shape or form that they think is in the best interest of the championship,” Pringle told Sky Sports News.
“The majority of the teams are within a stone's throw of the circuit, so operationally, it would be pretty straightforward [to host multiple races].
“We've got fixed infrastructure, the staff could go home to their own beds in an evening for the large part. If that's how we can help then I'm very pleased, I'd be delighted to do that. We'll do whatever's asked of us.”
Pringle admitted the possibility of running a race on a reversed layout of the Grand Prix circuit and that it could be a possibility due to the circumstances the sport finds itself in.
Although the circuit is not licenced to hold races in the opposite direction, Pringle explained that it could not be ruled out as Silverstone looks for options to go ahead with the Grand Prix.
“It's not such a silly thought," Pringle added. “We're not licensed to run the other way, but these are extraordinary times, and I guess that extraordinary decisions are being made.
“Nothing's off the table, but equally, let's see what the next four weeks look like.
“It's difficult for Formula 1, they're not just looking at what's going on in Great Britain, they're looking at what's going on around the world and how their travel arrangements have to fit in. It's perhaps not such a crazy question.”
Snooky
Posts: 15
I suppose the main issue with reverse laps will be safety- is there enough run off in the opposite direction at the right places? If they can would be a very interesting race
calle.itw
Posts: 8,007
I was semi-dismissive of it at first, but it is a pretty good and economical move come to think of it a bit closer. I'd say that street tracks aside, many tracks will have sufficient runways, due to them already being ran clockwise in many other events. I'd probably include Silverstone and Suzuka into that mix. A concern I might have is if the pit entry if F1 events are ran there will be safe even in reverse layout, but I'm sure they've already thought of that too.
Snooky
Posts: 15
Maggots and beckets in reverse after the straight could be pretty exciting with no real braking zone after the straight, could see more wheel to wheel racing
Pistonhead
Posts: 340
Brilliant idea to me - why not try it ? - a second event at Silverstone could be classified a 'European' GP - or, like the Tour de France - it could be the French GP in the UK, although post Brexit I'm not sure my idea is so sound..... I know Silverstone reasonably well and there would be works required at the circuit - I dont know how long they would take but I suspect is do-able - they have after all no shortage of space.
Harryw
Posts: 100
You know UK is still European right? Europe is a continent FFS