user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Silverstone open to hosting multiple rounds with reversed layout

Silverstone open to hosting multiple rounds with reversed layout

  • Published on 03 Apr 2020 12:15
  • comments 5
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle has suggested the possibility of hosting multiple rounds of the 2020 F1 season, with the circuit also open to using a reversed layout of the Grand Prix track.

Silverstone confirmed on Wednesday that it would make a decision on the fate of the 2020 British Grand Prix at the end of April, which is set to take place on July 19th.

Pringle said the circuit is ready to help out in whatever way it could as F1 looks for solutions to holding a viable season in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“All I've done is say to Formula 1 we are willing to work with them in any way, shape or form that they think is in the best interest of the championship,” Pringle told Sky Sports News.

“The majority of the teams are within a stone's throw of the circuit, so operationally, it would be pretty straightforward [to host multiple races].

“We've got fixed infrastructure, the staff could go home to their own beds in an evening for the large part. If that's how we can help then I'm very pleased, I'd be delighted to do that. We'll do whatever's asked of us.”

Silverstone reversed layout 'not such a silly thought'

Pringle admitted the possibility of running a race on a reversed layout of the Grand Prix circuit and that it could be a possibility due to the circumstances the sport finds itself in.

Although the circuit is not licenced to hold races in the opposite direction, Pringle explained that it could not be ruled out as Silverstone looks for options to go ahead with the Grand Prix.

“It's not such a silly thought," Pringle added. “We're not licensed to run the other way, but these are extraordinary times, and I guess that extraordinary decisions are being made.

“Nothing's off the table, but equally, let's see what the next four weeks look like.

“It's difficult for Formula 1, they're not just looking at what's going on in Great Britain, they're looking at what's going on around the world and how their travel arrangements have to fit in. It's perhaps not such a crazy question.”

F1 News
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (5)

Login to reply
  • Snooky

    Posts: 15

    I suppose the main issue with reverse laps will be safety- is there enough run off in the opposite direction at the right places? If they can would be a very interesting race

    • + 0
    • Apr 3 2020 - 13:46
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,007

      I was semi-dismissive of it at first, but it is a pretty good and economical move come to think of it a bit closer. I'd say that street tracks aside, many tracks will have sufficient runways, due to them already being ran clockwise in many other events. I'd probably include Silverstone and Suzuka into that mix. A concern I might have is if the pit entry if F1 events are ran there will be safe even in reverse layout, but I'm sure they've already thought of that too.

      • + 0
      • Apr 3 2020 - 17:53
    • Snooky

      Posts: 15

      Maggots and beckets in reverse after the straight could be pretty exciting with no real braking zone after the straight, could see more wheel to wheel racing

      • + 0
      • Apr 3 2020 - 19:51
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 340

    Brilliant idea to me - why not try it ? - a second event at Silverstone could be classified a 'European' GP - or, like the Tour de France - it could be the French GP in the UK, although post Brexit I'm not sure my idea is so sound..... I know Silverstone reasonably well and there would be works required at the circuit - I dont know how long they would take but I suspect is do-able - they have after all no shortage of space.

    • + 0
    • Apr 4 2020 - 09:49
    • Harryw

      Posts: 100

      You know UK is still European right? Europe is a continent FFS

      • + 0
      • Apr 5 2020 - 00:52

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

How many races do you think will be held in 2020?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar