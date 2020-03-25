user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Canadian GP organiser 'realistic' over 2020 event

Canadian GP organiser 'realistic' over 2020 event

  • Published on 25 Mar 2020 14:53
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The organisers of the Candian Grand Prix says he is realistic over the race being held in 2020.

As it stands, the event is set to open the 2020 Formula 1 season, as the previous eight races were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, there is doubt over the future of the grand prix in Montreal, as promoter Francois Dumontier states that a decision on whether or not it can be held on June 14th will be made in the coming weeks.

"We would have to make a decision by Easter weekend [11/12 April]. If the situation has improved by then, we could have the site ready on schedule.

We’re in a better position than Monaco or Baku where they race through the city streets and have to build a track," Dumontier added in a media briefing on Tuesday.

"We have the track. We're optimistic but we also know things change by the hour, so we're also realistic."

Currently, there are restrictions across Europe on travel as the continent continues to be hit by the epidemic.

Earlier this week, F1 stated that it wished to host 15 to 18 races this year in a revised calendar, with the aim of having the opening round in the summer.

Should the Canadian Grand Prix go ahead, Dumontier affirmed that an early as possible date would be sought after due to the country's cold winter.

"We must completely forget the current F1 calendar," he said. "Countries will change dates. We will have to make certain concessions or accommodations.

"Obviously, as we know, I will not be able to present the Canadian Grand Prix in November in Montreal. It has to be within the months that allow it... we would be talking about the end of summer, or the beginning of fall."

F1 News
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,206

    The chances of F1 hosting races in 2020 are slim to none. Even if the pandemic slows down in the summer and reduces to acceptable levels. Every country has another important task at their hand, an economic recession. Luxuries like costly motor racing events take back seat in such realities.

    • + 2
    • Mar 25 2020 - 18:36
    • greatbigdong

      Posts: 7

      Unfortunately, I am starting to doubt the likelihood of any races happening. I would assume they would not run unless they had at least 8-10 races. Knowing that these races would need at least a couple of months to prepare, its going to be a struggle. Until its confirmed there is no season, I will live in hope!

      • + 0
      • Mar 26 2020 - 03:37
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,206

      I believe the sponsors and TV rights holders would not be amused at the fact that, there is not one race in the season.

      • + 0
      • Mar 26 2020 - 06:03

CA Grand Prix of Canada

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 3

    17:00 - 18:00

    Race

    20:10 - 22:10

  • Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

    Qualifying

    20:00 - 21:00

    Fastest lap

     

CA Grand Prix of Canada

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    17:00 - 18:00

    Qualifying

    20:00 - 21:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    20:10 - 22:10

    Fastest lap

    20:10 - 22:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar