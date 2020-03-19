F1 teams looking to push 2021 rule changes to 2022

F1 could be looking at postponing the rule changes initially set for next year until 2022, in an effort to dampen the disruption currently being caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It is understood that teams are currently looking to push the changes on by a year, with the intention of carrying the current rules for 2021 to ensure full preparation is done for the new changes.

The 2021 rule changes included a shake-up of the current aerodynamics, creating completely different cars that were much better to follow and race each other on the circuit in an effort to bring teams closer together.

There is also a budget cap of $175 million imposed within the new rules, with the hopes of cutting costs for the smaller teams and making F1 a more affordable sport for potential newcomers.

It is understood that thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and F1's decision to push the start of the season to the end of May, this will result in a massive drop in income for teams as opposed to a standard year.

The subsequent delay in the start of the season could mean a potential season of possibly 17-18 races, with F1 deciding on Wednesday to work through the August summer break in order to make up lost time on the calendar.

In what was to already be a busy year for teams in 2020, teams decided in a conference call during the week to try and maintain the current rules and regulations in order to recover from the loss of income from the coronavirus and to be ready for the new changes.

According to Auto motor und Sport, nine of the ten teams have initially backed the idea of freezing the current rules and regulations, with only Ferrari looking for more time to reflect on a final decision.

A second conference call is due to take place on Thursday amongst the teams, with F1 bosses Chase Carey and Ross Brawn and FIA president Jean Todt also in attendance.