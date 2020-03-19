user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
F1 teams looking to push 2021 rule changes to 2022

F1 teams looking to push 2021 rule changes to 2022

  • Published on 19 Mar 2020 09:25
  • comments 2
  • By: Coilin Higgins

F1 could be looking at postponing the rule changes initially set for next year until 2022, in an effort to dampen the disruption currently being caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It is understood that teams are currently looking to push the changes on by a year, with the intention of carrying the current rules for 2021 to ensure full preparation is done for the new changes.

The 2021 rule changes included a shake-up of the current aerodynamics, creating completely different cars that were much better to follow and race each other on the circuit in an effort to bring teams closer together.

There is also a budget cap of $175 million imposed within the new rules, with the hopes of cutting costs for the smaller teams and making F1 a more affordable sport for potential newcomers.

It is understood that thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and F1's decision to push the start of the season to the end of May, this will result in a massive drop in income for teams as opposed to a standard year.

The subsequent delay in the start of the season could mean a potential season of possibly 17-18 races, with F1 deciding on Wednesday to work through the August summer break in order to make up lost time on the calendar.

In what was to already be a busy year for teams in 2020, teams decided in a conference call during the week to try and maintain the current rules and regulations in order to recover from the loss of income from the coronavirus and to be ready for the new changes.

According to Auto motor und Sport, nine of the ten teams have initially backed the idea of freezing the current rules and regulations, with only Ferrari looking for more time to reflect on a final decision.

A second conference call is due to take place on Thursday amongst the teams, with F1 bosses Chase Carey and Ross Brawn and FIA president Jean Todt also in attendance.

F1 News
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • F1todayfan101

    Posts: 103

    Outrageous IMO. Get on with the change, doing stuff quickly is the essence of motorsport!!! This benefits the big teams more as they can spend another year looking for loopholes/clever tricks which the small teams don't have resource for.

    • + 0
    • Mar 19 2020 - 13:48
    • Kean

      Posts: 648

      I also think they should push ahead with reg changes in 2021. However, there is a way that it won't benefit the big teams as much, that is if they implement the cost cap for 2021, but reg changes for 2022.

      • + 0
      • Mar 19 2020 - 16:18

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar