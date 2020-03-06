user icon
FIA sets up 'Crisis Cell' to monitor coronavirus situation

FIA sets up 'Crisis Cell' to monitor coronavirus situation

  Published on 06 Mar 2020 20:28
  • comments 2
  By: Fergal Walsh

The FIA has established a 'Crisis Cell' which will monitor the coronavirus and the impact it may continue to have on events around the world. 

On Friday, Formula E announced that it had postponed the Rome ePrix due to the wide number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Italy.

It marks the second Formula E event after Sanya that has been postponed, while F1 announced last month that the Chinese Grand Prix would not be held in April.

Following a World Motor Sport Council meeting, a statement reads: “An FIA Crisis Cell has been established and convenes every second day to consider the latest developments around the world.

“The FIA continues to closely monitor the situation and its implications, together with its member clubs and promoters, and follows the advice of relevant authorities including governments and the World Health Organization.

“The FIA will evaluate the calendar of its forthcoming competitions and take any action required to help protect the global motor sport community and the wider public, including the postponement of competitions where necessary.”

MotoGP has also cancelled the opening two rounds of its season in Qatar and Thailand. 

Replies (2)

  • f1ski

    Posts: 591

    In the name of making racing greener this should push racing to be televised only and reduce the carbon footprint of all those attending 100% by eliminating attendance

    • + 0
    • Mar 7 2020 - 15:36
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,962

      The attendance in itself doesn't emit anything though, so they could just cut the prices for people who live in the vicinity, give them a higher incentive to buy all the tickets so as to reduce the travelling to the races from other nations, if they must regulate that aspect at all. Better to first make the race order more logical in terms of travelling.

      • + 0
      • Mar 8 2020 - 14:02

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

