FIA sets up 'Crisis Cell' to monitor coronavirus situation

The FIA has established a 'Crisis Cell' which will monitor the coronavirus and the impact it may continue to have on events around the world.

On Friday, Formula E announced that it had postponed the Rome ePrix due to the wide number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Italy.

It marks the second Formula E event after Sanya that has been postponed, while F1 announced last month that the Chinese Grand Prix would not be held in April.

Following a World Motor Sport Council meeting, a statement reads: “An FIA Crisis Cell has been established and convenes every second day to consider the latest developments around the world.

“The FIA continues to closely monitor the situation and its implications, together with its member clubs and promoters, and follows the advice of relevant authorities including governments and the World Health Organization.

“The FIA will evaluate the calendar of its forthcoming competitions and take any action required to help protect the global motor sport community and the wider public, including the postponement of competitions where necessary.”

MotoGP has also cancelled the opening two rounds of its season in Qatar and Thailand.