Bahrain to restrict ticket sales due to coronavirus

Bahrain to restrict ticket sales due to coronavirus

  • Published on 06 Mar 2020 12:12
  • comments 1
  • By: Harry Mattocks

The organisers of the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit have decided to restrict the number of tickets sold for the event in an attempt to combat COVID-19 (coronavirus). 

The virus has been spreading quickly worldwide, and it has put into question a number of sporting events, particularly on the Formula 1 calendar.

The Chinese Grand Prix has already been cancelled, with the both the Australian and newly added Vietnam Grand Prix under threat. 

It has been confirmed that the season opener will go ahead, but the crowds may have shrunk with some of the media broadcasting live from their home country rather than from the paddock. 

"The Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) is committed to holding a safe and exciting Formula One Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix for local  and international fans, and is working closely with all relevant Government departments, including the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Interior, to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

"In light of the continued global outbreak of COVID-19, the BIC has announced that it will be phasing the sales of Grand Prix tickets to ensure appropriate social distancing guidelines are met."

More problems arise due to restrictions placed on travel by the Bahraini government. They have restricted any visitors that have travelled to affected countries such as Italy and Japan within the last 14 days. 

They have also got restrictions in place for flights that pass through Dubai, which is problematic as this is a common waypoint between many countries and the Kingdom. 

"As further facts emerge, the BIC is in close communication with both Formula One management and the Kingdom’s health authorities to assess the developing situation and release further tickets or refund the face value of tickets depending on  circumstances and updated medical advice.

"This precautionary step has been introduced along with a number of public health measures ahead of the Grand Prix to ensure the safety of all spectators, teams and circuit staff. 

"These include screening procedures on entry, specialist medical facilities onsite, enhanced sanitation at the circuit, additional hand washing stations, information points for fans, as well as specific medical protocols to manage any suspected cases of COVID-19."

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,962

    Can't they do this with Abu Dhabi instead? It would save the population from the risk of contagion, and it would save us having to watch that snoozefest!

    • + 0
    • Mar 6 2020 - 13:23

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

