Photos: 18-inch tyres at Formula 2 testing

Formula 2's pre-season testing schedule got underway on Sunday, as teams took to the Bahrain International Circuit ahead of the 2020 campaign.

18-inch tyres make their debut in the series this year before they are introduced into Formula 1 in 2021.

Pedro Piquet was the fastest driver on the opening day of testing, which continues on Monday and Tuesday. You can view our full gallery, which will be updated over the next two days, below.

The 2020 F2 season will begin in just under three weeks in Bahrain.