<strong>Photos:</strong> 18-inch tyres at Formula 2 testing

Photos: 18-inch tyres at Formula 2 testing

  • Published on 02 Mar 2020 11:02
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 2's pre-season testing schedule got underway on Sunday, as teams took to the Bahrain International Circuit ahead of the 2020 campaign.

18-inch tyres make their debut in the series this year before they are introduced into Formula 1 in 2021.

Pedro Piquet was the fastest driver on the opening day of testing, which continues on Monday and Tuesday. You can view our full gallery, which will be updated over the next two days, below.

The 2020 F2 season will begin in just under three weeks in Bahrain. 

  Kean

    I honestly don't get why F1 will be switching to 18-inch tyres. Will it improve racing? Is it more cost effective? Don't they produce as much dirty air for complex aero development to have to handle? Aesthetically it's not an improvement, and even if the consensus is otherwise, then that shouldn't be the only reason for introducing them, especially since they will increase the weight of an already overweight car.

    calle.itw

      The changecis just to improve cosmetics. This setup will lead to less grip and (likely) pricier tyres. Maayybe better brake cooling. Whether they'll lead to more or less dirty air I don't know. We don't know what the racing will be like, but they won't benefit performance.

    Kean

      It irks me

    calle.itw

      I'm skeptical, but will wait and see until I see them in action.

  Pistonhead

    I think they look wicked and it's F1 - everything goes, until its banned ! If it makes for better racing, more mistakes Im for it. Will they be able to run these at the lowest pressures I wonder?

  RogerF1

    When it was first put out, wasn’t it touted for the cars to be more ‘road relevant’ for Joe public? I can think that a pimped up turbo and 18” wheels are perhaps the only thing ‘road relevant’ on an F1 car. Oh, and in deference to road going hybrids - the batteries and electric drive. I would expect a major overhaul of suspension systems has to be made in tandem otherwise best of luck with skipping over the kerbs.

    calle.itw

      18 inch tyres are road relevant where you live? I'd say the PU aside from MGU-H are more road relevant than the 18 inch tyres, and that's saying something.

  RogerF1

    Autosport, 4th June 2018, Pirelli - “ The tyre manufacturer believes low-profile tyres, which are already used in the WEC and Formula E, have more in common with road car technology than the current 13-inch spec and would be better for marketing purposes.”

