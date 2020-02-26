Vietnam presents completed Hanoi Street Circuit

The Hanoi Street Circuit is now completed ahead of its debut on the Formula 1 calendar later this year.

The final layer of asphalt was set in place along the start/finish line to officially complete the circuit. In 2018, it was announced that the Asian nation would be present on the F1 calendar in 2020 as the third round in the season.

Work has been carried out in the city of Hanoi ever since in preparation for the event - however some doubt lingers due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The race is scheduled for May 3rd - 5th. With the permanent facilities now in place, the focus turns to the temporary facilities for the event.

Ms. Le Ngoc Chi, CEO of the Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation, said: “This is a major milestone for us to celebrate as we come closer to staging Vietnam’s first-ever Formula 1 race weekend in just over a month’s time.

“We are beyond excited to witness the extraordinary sight of Formula 1 cars racing on this incredible circuit.

“It will be a moment of great pride for the whole team here at VGPC and a fitting tribute to the hard work that has gone in to ensuring the newest track in F1 is ready on time.

“With the help of everyone at Tilke and F1’s Motorsport Division, we feel confident in saying that this track will be one of the most challenging and exciting on the F1 calendar and we look forward to it quickly becoming a fan favorite.

“With grandstands and all remaining temporary structures also going up around the track, the excitement in and around Hanoi for the Formula 1 VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 is continuing to grow. We are ready and can’t wait to welcome the world to Hanoi very soon.”