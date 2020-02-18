user icon
Hamilton, Floersch win at 2020 Laureus awards

  Published on 18 Feb 2020
  • comments 1
  By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton won the Laureus World Sports Award for Sportsman of the Year for the first time. 

The Briton was the joint winner of the award, alongside football superstar Lionel Messi. It marks the first time that the prize has been split between two competitors.

Hamilton won his sixth Formula 1 world championship in 2019, defeating his rivals over the course of the season and moving himself one championship behind Micahel Schumacher in the all-time title tally list.

Sophia Floersch was also honoured at the ceremony by picking up the award for the Comeback of the Year following her crash at Macau in 2018.

The German competed in the Formula Regional European Championship in 2019, finishing seventh in the drivers' standings.

She becomes the third racing-related nominee to win the Comeback award, following Alessandro Zanardi (2005) and Valentino Rossi (2011). 

Mercedes missed out on the Team of the Year accolade, with the South Africa rugby team coming out on top following their success at the World Cup. 

Replies (1)

    Good for Lewis, well deserved. Superior car or not, he's been outstanding not just on track but also off-track as an ambassador for the sport. Not that I like the way he does it, but I respect the fact that he does put effort into being an ambassador, unlike many other champions in the past. You may not like the brand, but he's definitely grown the F1 brand through his own efforts.

