Imola could fill Chinese GP gap - report

Imola could be set to return to the Formula 1 calendar, as reports suggest the venue could fill the gap left by the Chinese Grand Prix.
Last week, the FIA confirmed that the Shanghai round of the world championship had been postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.
The virus has claimed the lives of over 1,500 people and has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation.
A month-long gap has been left between the third and fourth rounds in the Netherlands and Vietnam, however the latter is also under scrutiny due to being a neighbouring country of China.
No official offer has been made, however La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Imola may have a chance of joining the calendar and taking the place of China.
Imola first appeared on the F1 schedule in 1980, when it hosted the Italian Grand Prix. From 1981 to 2006, it was the home of the San Marino Grand Prix.
In recent year, there have been rumours that the track is interested in gaining a spot back on the F1 roster.
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
Replies (8)Login to reply
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
Yes please! One good track filling in for another!
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,197
I'd love to see it as an interesting experiment. However, Imola out of all the tracks that used to be on the calendar in F1... it's probable one of the most boring ones. At least that's what I recall from the last 10-15 races there before F1 stop going there.
I also find it interesting Imola is the candidate, since one of the main reasons to get out was that the track was considered to be very dangerous.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
I dunno, having looked at a few events, past and present, I'd say it'll do. It's a damn sight better than France. Safety issues have been amended, which leaves the financial aspects, and considering the talks are going on, those are likely solved. I will miss the Chinese GP this year though.
Mansell
Posts: 94
I hope so and hope we never have to go to China again place is dull
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,197
really? What about China is dull? Races are usually pretty good, it's well attended, facilities are top notch (unlike most races in Europe including Imola). Dull and China are not words that usually get paired together.
Dert38
Posts: 169
ilmao
Mansell
Posts: 94
must be on glue if you think a tilke drome isn't dull
Dert38
Posts: 169
mr. Mansell what about overtakes