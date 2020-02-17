user icon
Imola could fill Chinese GP gap - report

  • Published on 17 Feb 2020 14:31
  • comments 8
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Imola could be set to return to the Formula 1 calendar, as reports suggest the venue could fill the gap left by the Chinese Grand Prix.

Last week, the FIA confirmed that the Shanghai round of the world championship had been postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

The virus has claimed the lives of over 1,500 people and has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation.

A month-long gap has been left between the third and fourth rounds in the Netherlands and Vietnam, however the latter is also under scrutiny due to being a neighbouring country of China.

No official offer has been made, however La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Imola may have a chance of joining the calendar and taking the place of China.

Imola first appeared on the F1 schedule in 1980, when it hosted the Italian Grand Prix. From 1981 to 2006, it was the home of the San Marino Grand Prix.

In recent year, there have been rumours that the track is interested in gaining a spot back on the F1 roster.

F1 News
Replies (8)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,900

    Yes please! One good track filling in for another!

    • + 1
    • Feb 17 2020 - 16:35
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,197

      I'd love to see it as an interesting experiment. However, Imola out of all the tracks that used to be on the calendar in F1... it's probable one of the most boring ones. At least that's what I recall from the last 10-15 races there before F1 stop going there.

      I also find it interesting Imola is the candidate, since one of the main reasons to get out was that the track was considered to be very dangerous.

      • + 0
      • Feb 17 2020 - 21:39
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      I dunno, having looked at a few events, past and present, I'd say it'll do. It's a damn sight better than France. Safety issues have been amended, which leaves the financial aspects, and considering the talks are going on, those are likely solved. I will miss the Chinese GP this year though.

      • + 0
      • Feb 17 2020 - 22:32
  • Mansell

    Posts: 94

    I hope so and hope we never have to go to China again place is dull

    • + 0
    • Feb 17 2020 - 19:17
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,197

      really? What about China is dull? Races are usually pretty good, it's well attended, facilities are top notch (unlike most races in Europe including Imola). Dull and China are not words that usually get paired together.

      • + 0
      • Feb 17 2020 - 21:38
  • Dert38

    Posts: 169

    ilmao

    • + 0
    • Feb 18 2020 - 15:19
    • Mansell

      Posts: 94

      must be on glue if you think a tilke drome isn't dull

      • + 0
      • Feb 19 2020 - 10:27
    • Dert38

      Posts: 169

      mr. Mansell what about overtakes

      • + 0
      • Feb 20 2020 - 13:09

