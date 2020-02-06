F1 announces broadcast schedule for 2020 pre-season testing

Formula 1 has confirmed that it will once again broadcast pre-season testing from Barcelona in 2020, following its success last year.

F1TV Pro subscribers will be able to view the cars in action for the first time during all six days of testing, as teams prepare ahead of the new F1 season.

Sky F1 UK and Sky F1 Italia will also broadcast each session live, as it happens, with one break occurring each day during the lunch hour.

Each day, the test will commence at 09:00 CET, with the morning session coming to an end at 13:00. At 14:00, the action will resume before the chequered flag falls for the day at 18:00.

2020 pre-season testing schedule



Test day

Date

Test 1, Day 1

19th February 2020

Test 1, Day 2

20th February 2020

Test 1, Day 3

21st February 2020

Test 2, Day 1

26th February 2020

Test 2, Day 2

27th February 2020

Test 3, Day 3

28th February 2020





There will also be a Tech Talk show on F1TV Pro each day, which focuses on the unique car designs of each team for 2020.

Teams have agreed not to use vanity screens during testing this year, offering a more in-depth experience for the viewer of how the garage operates.

GPToday.net will be providing live timing and commentary during the six days of on-track action.