McLaren announces technical partnership with Unilever

McLaren has announced it has formed a technical partnership with Unilever following the British-Dutch company's split Williams.

Williams lost its sponsorship from deodorant company Rexona, which is owned by Unilever, ahead of the 2020 season.

McLaren has now established an alliance with the company, with its branding set to appear on the McLaren MCL35 this year.

Unilever is widely known to be one of the most valuable companies in Europe, marking another big-deal signing for Zak Brown since he took over as McLaren's CEO in 2018.

“McLaren and Unilever are two organisations with a global reputation for innovating, inspiring and leading in the technology industry," Brown said.

"For more than 50 years, McLaren has been an innovator in engineering and the driving force behind cutting-edge technological firsts and pioneering breakthroughs.

"This partnership allows us to share knowledge and expertise between two global organisations, developing in integral areas to both businesses. We are looking forward to starting this partnership in the 2020 season.”

Dave Penrith, Chief Engineer at Unilever added: “This is a very exciting partnership for both Unilever and McLaren.

"Together we will use our combined efforts to solve both current and future challenges with some of the best engineering minds in the world, and also develop the next level of talent within our companies.

"The application of McLaren technology and culture will be an important component as we make our business ever more agile, sustainable and responsive to customers and consumers.”