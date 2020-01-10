user icon
McLaren announces technical partnership with Unilever

  • Published on 10 Jan 2020 11:57
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

McLaren has announced it has formed a technical partnership with Unilever following the British-Dutch company's split Williams. 

Williams lost its sponsorship from deodorant company Rexona, which is owned by Unilever, ahead of the 2020 season. 

McLaren has now established an alliance with the company, with its branding set to appear on the McLaren MCL35 this year.

Unilever is widely known to be one of the most valuable companies in Europe, marking another big-deal signing for Zak Brown since he took over as McLaren's CEO in 2018.

“McLaren and Unilever are two organisations with a global reputation for innovating, inspiring and leading in the technology industry," Brown said.

"For more than 50 years, McLaren has been an innovator in engineering and the driving force behind cutting-edge technological firsts and pioneering breakthroughs.

"This partnership allows us to share knowledge and expertise between two global organisations, developing in integral areas to both businesses. We are looking forward to starting this partnership in the 2020 season.”

Dave Penrith, Chief Engineer at Unilever added: “This is a very exciting partnership for both Unilever and McLaren.

"Together we will use our combined efforts to solve both current and future challenges with some of the best engineering minds in the world, and also develop the next level of talent within our companies.

"The application of McLaren technology and culture will be an important component as we make our business ever more agile, sustainable and responsive to customers and consumers.”

Replies (5)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,716

    Oh dear, another sponsor jumping Williams' ship. Good for McLaren though.

    • + 0
    • Jan 10 2020 - 12:03
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,777

      indeed, not great for williams. another good step for mclaren though!

      • + 0
      • Jan 10 2020 - 12:07
  • RogerF1

    Posts: 424

    No sweat !

    • + 0
    • Jan 10 2020 - 20:46
  • siggy74

    Posts: 102

    Someone should of come clean about this........ a lot earlier, ROFL

    At least this years Williams car will be a lot plainer design... with the dirty laundry back at grove :D

    • + 0
    • Jan 11 2020 - 10:32
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,716

      If they'd like to wash my dirty laundry, I'd sponsor them with like 50 dollars a month. Considering their current income, that'd be a significant bump for them. ;)

      • + 0
      • Jan 11 2020 - 12:47

