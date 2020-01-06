Long-serving race commentator Bob Varsha battling cancer

Legendary motorsport race commentator Bob Varsha is battling a rare form of prostate cancer, it has emerged.

For decades, Varsha has worked in motorsport and has provided commentary on leading series' such as Formula 1, IMSA, IndyCar, Le Mans, the World Endurance Championship and Formula E.

The 68-year-old, who is known for his work with broadcasters ESPN, NBC, SPEED, and Fox Sports, has been forced to step away from work.

Varsha, born in New York, is set to undergo intensive chemotherapy over the coming months.

Former race mechanic-turned-reporter Marshall Pruett has set up a GoFundMe page to offer financial aid to Varsha.

