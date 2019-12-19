user icon
2019 F1 race weekend attendance up by 1.75% compared to 2018

2019 F1 race weekend attendance up by 1.75% compared to 2018

  • Published on 19 Dec 2019 18:33
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 has announced the weekend attendance during the 2019 season is up by 1.75% compared to 2018. 

In 2018, upwards of 4 million (4,164,948) people attended one of the grand prix on the calendar. F1 noted that the overall attendance was up for 2019 despite the devastating Typhoon Hagibis in Japan, which cancelled all Saturday action at the Suzuka Circuit.

The average race attendance for the 2019 season was 202,146 people, which is up by 1.85%.

There were three grands prix throughout the year that saw an attendance of over 300,00 across the entire weekend.

Great Britain saw a weekend attendance of 351,000, Mexico brought in 345,694 individuals, while the season-opening Australian Grand Prix had a weekend attendance of 324,100. 

The biggest increase for weekend attendance came in Canada, where there was a rise of +14.69% compared to 2018. 

The event in Montreal was followed by Shanghai (+10.34%), Melbourne (+9.86%), Spielberg (+9.73%), Budapest (+9.52%) and Monza (+9.29%).

The Sunday only attendance for the year was 1,771,106, which is up by 4%. The biggest race day crowd came at Silverstone, where 141,000 people flocked to the circuit to watch the British Grand Prix.

Four more venues had a Sunday audience of upwards of 100,000 - Mexico City (138,435), Austin (128,000), Singapore (115,240), Spa-Francorchamps (109,064) and Melbourne (102,000). 

Race day in Shanghai saw a 30% increase when balanced against 2018, as F1 celebrated its 1000th grand prix. 

F1's commercial boss Sean Bratches said: “2019 has been another great year for Formula 1 and we are delighted to see that over 4 million fans joined us at our 21 races, beating the attendance figures for last year, including a record breaking Italian Grand Prix weekend attendance with 200,000 spectators.

"Our mission is to unleash the greatest racing spectacle on the planet and give our fans an experience they will never forget.

"We are therefore delighted to see that, based on research carried out on the ground, those attending events are enjoying their experience over a race weekend and we are determined to ensure they continue to feel that way.

"2019 has been an incredible season and we are already looking forward to next year when Hanoi and Zandvoort will join our 22 race calendar and when Formula 1 celebrates its 70th anniversary.”

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

