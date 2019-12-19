2019 F1 race weekend attendance up by 1.75% compared to 2018

Formula 1 has announced the weekend attendance during the 2019 season is up by 1.75% compared to 2018.

In 2018, upwards of 4 million (4,164,948) people attended one of the grand prix on the calendar. F1 noted that the overall attendance was up for 2019 despite the devastating Typhoon Hagibis in Japan, which cancelled all Saturday action at the Suzuka Circuit.

The average race attendance for the 2019 season was 202,146 people, which is up by 1.85%.

There were three grands prix throughout the year that saw an attendance of over 300,00 across the entire weekend.

Great Britain saw a weekend attendance of 351,000, Mexico brought in 345,694 individuals, while the season-opening Australian Grand Prix had a weekend attendance of 324,100.

The biggest increase for weekend attendance came in Canada, where there was a rise of +14.69% compared to 2018.

The event in Montreal was followed by Shanghai (+10.34%), Melbourne (+9.86%), Spielberg (+9.73%), Budapest (+9.52%) and Monza (+9.29%).

The Sunday only attendance for the year was 1,771,106, which is up by 4%. The biggest race day crowd came at Silverstone, where 141,000 people flocked to the circuit to watch the British Grand Prix.

Four more venues had a Sunday audience of upwards of 100,000 - Mexico City (138,435), Austin (128,000), Singapore (115,240), Spa-Francorchamps (109,064) and Melbourne (102,000).

Race day in Shanghai saw a 30% increase when balanced against 2018, as F1 celebrated its 1000th grand prix.

F1's commercial boss Sean Bratches said: “2019 has been another great year for Formula 1 and we are delighted to see that over 4 million fans joined us at our 21 races, beating the attendance figures for last year, including a record breaking Italian Grand Prix weekend attendance with 200,000 spectators.

"Our mission is to unleash the greatest racing spectacle on the planet and give our fans an experience they will never forget.

"We are therefore delighted to see that, based on research carried out on the ground, those attending events are enjoying their experience over a race weekend and we are determined to ensure they continue to feel that way.

"2019 has been an incredible season and we are already looking forward to next year when Hanoi and Zandvoort will join our 22 race calendar and when Formula 1 celebrates its 70th anniversary.”