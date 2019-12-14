user icon
'Let them race' initiative a year long discussion - Masi

  • Published on 14 Dec 2019 10:22
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

FIA race director Michael Masi has revealed the initiative of letting drivers race harder on track has been a year-long decision, starting with a meeting in Bahrain.

Masi responded to fears of teams finding some penalties towards drivers and teams as being too inconsistent thanks to more lenient racing being allowed but said that all teams are involved in the discussions, as well as F1 and the FIA.

Masi also explained how the discussions are still ongoing and will continue to be fine-tuned over the winter break and into the new season.

"I haven't heard of any teams complaining in regards to inconsistency," Masi explained. "I think in a lot of regards with them working together, it's starting to work better.

"Everyone tends to mention Montreal, but everyone seems to forget he had a 'let them race' meeting in Bahrain with all the teams and drivers so it's been an ongoing process throughout the year.

"It was involving, effectively the key parties. The FIA, Formula 1, the teams and the drivers. It's been something we've been collectively working on throughout this year to get an understanding of what 'let them race' is in their views.

"It's an ongoing discussion, and one that will be ongoing through the off-season and winter testing before the first round next year."

Masi also addressed the idea of introducing virtual safety cars into a double waved yellow flag and DRS zones, initially implemented by Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen after the Brazilian Grand Prix.

"We had a discussion about that," Masi said. "We explained as I did to you guys in Brazil of what occurred. It was just one of those ones, you live and learn, effectively.

"If there is a pitstop or loss or whatever consideration it is, I look at it on the basis of what is the best and most efficient safe way to slow them down."

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

