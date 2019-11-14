How to watch the Brazilian GP this weekend

The penultimate round of the 2019 Formula 1 world championship takes place this weekend, with Interlagos hosting the Brazilian Grand Prix.
Below, you can check out the times the sessions occur at.
|Session
|Local Time
|GMT
|FP1
|Fri, 11:00 - 12:30
|Fri, 14:00- 15:30
|FP2
|Fri, 15:00 - 16:30
|Fri, 18:00- 19:30
|FP3
|Sat, 12:00 - 13:00
|Sat, 15:00 - 16:00
|Qualifying
|Sat, 15:00 - 17:00
|Sat, 18:00 - 19:00
|2019 Brazilian Grand Prix
|Sun, 14:10
|Sun, 17:10
|Session
|GMT
|Qualifying
|Sun, 22:50
|2019 Brazilian Grand Prix
|Sun, 22:30
|Session
|Channel
|Eastern (US)
|FP1
|ESPNU
|Fri, 09:00- 10:30
|FP2
|ESPNU
|Fri, 13:00- 14:30
|FP3
|ESPNU
|Sat, 10:00 - 11:00
|Qualifying
|ESPNEWS
|Sat, 13:00 - 14:00
|2019 Brazilian Grand Prix
|ESPN2
|Sun, 12:10
