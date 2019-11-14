How to watch the Brazilian GP this weekend

The penultimate round of the 2019 Formula 1 world championship takes place this weekend, with Interlagos hosting the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Below, you can check out the times the sessions occur at.



Sky Sports F1



Session Local Time GMT FP1 Fri, 11:00 - 12:30 Fri, 14:00- 15:30 FP2 Fri, 15:00 - 16:30 Fri, 18:00- 19:30 FP3 Sat, 12:00 - 13:00 Sat, 15:00 - 16:00 Qualifying Sat, 15:00 - 17:00 Sat, 18:00 - 19:00 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix Sun, 14:10 Sun, 17:10



Channel 4



Session GMT Qualifying Sun, 22:50 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix Sun, 22:30

USA (Eastern Time)

