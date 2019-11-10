user icon
2021 regulations a 'starting point' - Toto Wolff

2021 regulations a 'starting point' - Toto Wolff

  • Published on 10 Nov 2019 09:48
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Harry Mattocks

Toto Wolff has said that his Mercedes team are taking the 2021 regulations as a 'starting point' as he believes that further changes will be made.

 

According to the FIA, the 2021 Formula 1 cars will have a 'radical new design philosophy', which includes redesigned bodywork, simplified front wings, bigger rear wings, increased underbody aerodynamics, wheel wake control devices, simplified suspension and low-profile 18-inch tyres.

The new regulations have been designed with two main purposes: to reduce the cost of competing in the sport and to make it easier for drivers to follow the car in front.

This will in theory lead to closer racing as teams will have the same amount of money to spend and at the same time the driveability of the cars will be improved.

When asked whether he was surprised that Ferrari did not use their veto to block the incoming rule changes, Wolff replied: "Expressing the veto is a very, very strong move and it was always clear that Ferrari would be very sensible with that power that’s been given to them.

"We all participated in the rule-making. Ferrari, Red Bull, ourselves and some others believe that maybe the 2021 regulations de-tune what is the pinnacle of motor racing a little bit in terms of technology.

"I’m confident that together with the FIA in the next months we’re going to, when it comes down to the detail, we’re going come up with some good regulations. It’s a starting point.

"For us, we take it is a as challenge. It’s a very, very different car in 2021 and now it’s time to look ahead and do the best possible job."

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Toro Rosso
65
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

