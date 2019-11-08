Chadwick: F1 dream further away despite W Series success

Jamie Chadwick feels an opportunity in Formula 1 feels further away now despite her championship success in the W Series this year.

The Briton took the maiden W Series title and will return to the championship in 2020 to defend her crown.

Despite her success in the championship, the 21-year-old admits that an opportunity in Formula 1 seems more distant than ever.

"To be completely honest, further away," she told Reuters when asked if she felt closer to becoming the first female F1 driver since 1976.

“Not in a bad way, in a really refreshing way, I feel I know what I need to now learn in the next few years. I’m not going to rush that. I’m not going to try and cheat it."

Chadwick worked with Williams in 2019 as a development driver, but states that she still has a lot to learn if she hopes to take on a race seat in the category,

“I need the time to develop and if I get to Formula 1, I want to be the best possible driver to make the mark I need to make,” she said.

Chadwick added that she is aiming to get behind the wheel of an F1 car and complete a test to boose her experience.

“In terms of getting in the car, that’s an ongoing discussion. We’re sort of pushing as hard as we can but we’ll see,” she stated.

“If we can continue the relationship into next year, and if I can continue to do the best possible job in the sim, then that hopefully gives me a justifiable reason to potentially test the car at a future date.”