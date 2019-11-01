user icon
How Hamilton can secure his sixth title this weekend

  • Published on 01 Nov 2019 11:55
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

After missing out on securing the 2019 drivers' championship last time out in Mexico, Lewis Hamilton's chances of winning the title this weekend in Austin have greatened.

The Briton is on the verge of becoming only the second driver in Formula 1's history to achieve six titles, following Michael's Schumacher's sixth title in 2003 - 16 years ago. 

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas is the only other driver that can pick up the championship this year, after both Ferrari drivers and Max Verstappen were eliminated from contention following the Japanese Grand Prix.

Currently, 74 points separate Hamilton and Bottas in the championship and following this weekend's race in Texas only 52 points will be on offer - meaning that Bottas has to win the race in order to keep his championship hopes alive.
 

Championship permutations 

Bottas Hamilton
1st 9th + fastest lap
1st + fastest lap 8th
2nd Champion

 

"I never thought I would have five titles. If I am able to get a sixth one, it will be pretty unreal," Hamilton said. "I don't think I've hit peak yet and I plan to continue to get stronger.

"Austin has been a good race for us in the past," Hamilton said. "It was not so good last year, but it is a good hunting ground in general and I am going to be pushing very had this weekend to finish where I plan to finish.

"But it's going to be a challenge again with the temperatures and the wind. I can't tell you how it would feel but I approach every year as if it's the first and it'll be the same next year."

  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,058

    He might be already checking out the party venues around Austin to celebrate with his buddies.

    • + 0
    • Nov 1 2019 - 15:49

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
652
2
Ferrari
466
3
Red Bull Racing
341
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
73
6
Toro Rosso
64
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

