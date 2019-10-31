How to watch the US GP this weekend

The 2019 US Grand Prix takes place this weekend, and it could be the event that sees Lewis Hamilton become a six-time Formula 1 world champion.
Below, you can see the tables for the weekend schedule. Formula 2 will return to the schedule in Abu Dhabi, which will host both the final rounds of the F1 and F2 series'.
|Session
|Local Time
|GMT
|FP1
|Fri, 11:00 - 12:30
|Fri, 16:30 - 17:30
|FP2
|Fri, 15:00 - 16:30
|Fri, 20:00- 21:30
|FP3
|Sat, 13:00 - 14:00
|Sat, 18:00 - 19:00
|Qualifying
|Sat, 16:00 - 17:00
|Sat, 21:00 - 22:00
|2019 US Grand Prix
|Sun, 13:10
|Sun, 19:10
|Session
|GMT
|Qualifying
|Sun, 00:40
|2019 US Grand Prix
|Sun, 23:00
|Session
|Channel
|Eastern (US)
|FP1
|ESPNU
|Fri, 12:00- 13:30
|FP2
|ESPNU
|Fri, 16:00- 17:30
|FP3
|ESPNEWS
|Sat, 14:00 - 15:00
|Qualifying
|ESPNEWS
|Sat, 17:00 - 18:00
|2019 US Grand Prix
|ABC
|Sun, 14:10
