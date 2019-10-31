How to watch the US GP this weekend

The 2019 US Grand Prix takes place this weekend, and it could be the event that sees Lewis Hamilton become a six-time Formula 1 world champion.

Below, you can see the tables for the weekend schedule. Formula 2 will return to the schedule in Abu Dhabi, which will host both the final rounds of the F1 and F2 series'.

Sky Sports F1



Session Local Time GMT FP1 Fri, 11:00 - 12:30 Fri, 16:30 - 17:30 FP2 Fri, 15:00 - 16:30 Fri, 20:00- 21:30 FP3 Sat, 13:00 - 14:00 Sat, 18:00 - 19:00 Qualifying Sat, 16:00 - 17:00 Sat, 21:00 - 22:00 2019 US Grand Prix Sun, 13:10 Sun, 19:10



Channel 4



Session GMT Qualifying Sun, 00:40 2019 US Grand Prix Sun, 23:00

USA (Eastern Time)

