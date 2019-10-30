user icon
No battle for the lead in Mexico 'once again' shows the need for change - Brawn

  Published on 30 Oct 2019 12:14
  • comments 0
  By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1's managing director Ross Brawn believes that the lack of battles at the end of the Mexican Grand Prix one more shows the need for the cars to change in 2021.

For the 2021 campaign, the new regulations aim to bring the pack closer together in terms of competition, and also increase the number of on-track overtakes.

At the Mexican Grand Prix last weekend, Sebastian Vettel chased down Lewis Hamilton for the lead of the race on much fresher tyres in the closing stages, but couldn't get close enough to mount an attack.

Brawn says it was a "shame" that there was no battle between the two, but is encouraged that the 2021 regulations which are set to be voted through later this week will prevent future situations like Mexico.

"It’s a shame that there was not much of a fight on track, especially among the leaders, as everything was in place to deliver an exciting fight, revolving particularly around the potential duel between Mercedes and Ferrari on a track where overtaking is very possible," Brawn wrote in his post-race column.

"However, once again we saw that when cars and drivers are evenly matched, then it becomes really hard to not only overtake but to even get close to the car in front.

"Getting too close for a few laps could mean ruining your tyres, causing drivers to back off and let them recover before making another brief assault.

"This is nothing new, but it confirms once again that there is a need for a change in the regulations to enable cars to fight at close quarters.

"Change is potentially now not far off, at least on paper, given that in a few days, the FIA World Motor Sport Council will rule on the regulation package for 2021, which we presented along with the FIA.

"The new aero configuration has been developed to reduce the impact of following another car. Overtakes and battles are easy when there is 1-2 seconds lap time difference, but when there is a smaller difference there is no chance.

"Suggestions we should delay the introduction are frustrating because the situation gets even worse each year with the cars we have now."

Brawn reflected on "how many" battles have been lost due to the cars not being able to follow each other as says it's time to react when a third DRS zone doesn't help the situation.

"How many opportunities have we lost to see close battles?" Brawn said. "On Sunday there weren’t many, despite the track characteristics and the introduction of an additional third DRS zone. If even these attributes do not produce closer racing, it’s time we reacted.

"It isn’t about change for the sake of it, we have put a massive effort into developing these new regulations in the long-term interests of the sport."

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
652
2
Ferrari
466
3
Red Bull Racing
341
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
73
6
Toro Rosso
64
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

