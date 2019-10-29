user icon
Wolff confirms Mercedes blocked 2020 qualifying races

  • Published on 29 Oct 2019 13:09
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has confirmed that Mercedes was one of two teams that blocked the introduction of qualifying races in 2020.

Formula 1 proposed a shake-up of the weekend format at three events next year to experiment with a different running order, however the decision didn't even get put to a vote when it became clear that unanimity, which was needed for the change to pass, would not be reached.

Wolff says that he decided to vote against the qualifying races as Mercedes wished to "preserve the DNA" of Formula 1.

"I did it because I think we have a responsibility in F1 to preserve what the core DNA is," he said. "It felt wrong not in order to preserve an advantage because maybe it would have been good for us because Ferrari would have been behind us regarding qualifying pace.

"But I voted against it because I feel that because in a 100m final at the Olympics you are not making Usain Bolt start five metres behind just to make it for an exciting finish."

Wolff praises Hamilton's stand-in engineer Dudley

Last time out in Mexico, Mercedes picked up the race win, as Lewis Hamilton drove to his tenth victory of the season.

MOREMercedes was 'not convinced' by one-stop strategy

However, the Briton had to do so without his usual race engineer Pete Bonnington, who was back in the UK for medical reasons - he will also be absent from this weekend's event in Austin.

Wolff hailed the work of Marcus Dudley, Hamilton's performance engineer who stepped into the role of 'Bono' for the weekend in Mexico.

"Phenomenal job, it's not easy managing Lewis in the race. But it shows that we have a deep strength in the team and Bono stepping to the side for one race, handing over the baton and Marcus did a really good job together with Dom [Riefstahl]."

US Grand Prix of the United States

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 3

    19:00 - 20:00

    Race

    20:10 - 22:10

  • Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

    Qualifying

    21:10 - 22:10

    Fastest lap

     

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

