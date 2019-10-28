user icon
icon

link-icon
Leclerc: I need to be decisive like Vettel on the radio

Leclerc: I need to be decisive like Vettel on the radio

  • Published on 28 Oct 2019 17:31
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc believes he can learn from teammate Sebastian Vettel to be more decisive on the radio when making strategy calls.

At the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday, Ferrari called Vettel into the pits after Lewis Hamilton made an early pit stop, switching onto the hard compound tyre which took him to the end of the race.

Vettel insisted that it was better to stay out and extend his stint for a number of laps to have fresher tyres towards the end of the race - with Leclerc stating that pinpointing the right strategy call is an area that he can improve on.

"I think I still need to do some work, in the race especially," Leclerc admitted after the race.

"When you see the last few weekends, ok, the strategy has not been good but I probably should be on the radio and ask for something, be more decisive to try and help the team to make the right decision, like Seb this.

"I need to learn from that, and hopefully it will come with time."

Two-stop strategy not behind race loss

Unlike those who finished on the podium, Leclerc got to the end of the race on a two-stop strategy, crossing the line in fourth after leading the early stages.

The Monegasque driver doesn't believe that his alternate strategy was the only reason for missing out on the race win, as he wasn't happy with his second stint.

"It's not the only answer," he said. "The second stint wasn't particularly great. I didn't feel good on the medium compound, the first medium felt a lot better. 

"We need to analyse and understand this. When we did the first stop very early to cover Albon we knew that it was going to be a two-stop. All the others went for a one-stop, so then it was very difficult." 

"We wanted to cover from Albon especially, mostly to cover overheating. Overheating is a big factor here so we wanted to have track position and not be behind."

Replies (0)

Login to reply

MX Grand Prix of Mexico

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

MX Grand Prix of Mexico

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
652
2
Ferrari
465
3
Red Bull Racing
341
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
73
6
Toro Rosso
64
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar