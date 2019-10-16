Qualifying races for 2020 fails to gain support of all teams

Plans to implement qualifying races at three rounds during the 2020 season has failed to gain the support of all Formula 1 teams.

A vote was set to be carried out on Wednesday between the ten teams, as only a unanimous agreement would secure the new format into the regulations for next year.

However, it was recognised that there was not going to be a mutual agreement between all 10 teams, and so the matter was rolled over without a vote.

Nevertheless, the reversed qualifying race format may yet be part of the rules next year, as there is still a chance for it to be implemented before the start of the 2020 season

Three teams were strongly against such changes, GPToday.net understands. The proposed regulations would shake up the format at three race weekends - France, Belgium and Russia.

The venues were chosen based on data and information that was gathered regarding overtakes over the last couple of years, with the aforementioned races having the least overtaking moves, according to the statistics.

The opening race of the weekend would see drivers line-up on the grid in reverse championship order, placing the faster cars at the rear of the field.

Many questions were raised by the teams over the proposals amid worries of the added implications it would have to cost, as well as tyre and power unit usage.

Drivers were also not in favour of the potential alterations when the matter started gaining traction and coverage in the last month.