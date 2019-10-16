user icon
Qualifying races for 2020 fails to gain support of all teams

  • Published on 16 Oct 2019 22:27
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Plans to implement qualifying races at three rounds during the 2020 season has failed to gain the support of all Formula 1 teams.

A vote was set to be carried out on Wednesday between the ten teams, as only a unanimous agreement would secure the new format into the regulations for next year.

However, it was recognised that there was not going to be a mutual agreement between all 10 teams, and so the matter was rolled over without a vote. 

Nevertheless, the reversed qualifying race format may yet be part of the rules next year, as there is still a chance for it to be implemented before the start of the 2020 season

Three teams were strongly against such changes, GPToday.net understands. The proposed regulations would shake up the format at three race weekends - France, Belgium and Russia. 

The venues were chosen based on data and information that was gathered regarding overtakes over the last couple of years, with the aforementioned races having the least overtaking moves, according to the statistics. 

The opening race of the weekend would see drivers line-up on the grid in reverse championship order, placing the faster cars at the rear of the field.

Many questions were raised by the teams over the proposals amid worries of the added implications it would have to cost, as well as tyre and power unit usage.

Drivers were also not in favour of the potential alterations when the matter started gaining traction and coverage in the last month.

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

