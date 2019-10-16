user icon
<b>Statistics:</b> How dominant is Mercedes during its current streak of titles?

  • Published on 16 Oct 2019 10:34
  • By: Fergal Walsh

At the Japanese Grand Prix at the weekend, Mercedes secured the constructors' world championship while also ensuring that no non-Mercedes driver can win the drivers' title.

It marks Mercedes' sixth consecutive double world championship success, a feat that has not been achieved by any other team throughout the history of the sport.

Before Mercedes dominated in the hybrid era that began in 2014, Red Bull took four consecutive championship doubles.

However, its achievements have been more likened to that of Ferrari, who stormed the competition in the early years of the 2000s. But how exactly does Mercedes' current run compare to that of the Maranello squad's?

  Mercedes 2014 - 2019 * Ferrari 2000 - 2004
Races 117 101
Wins 86 (73.5%) 63 (62.4%)
Podiums 174 (74.4%) 134 (66.3%) 
Pole positions 92 (78.6%) 53 (52.5%)
Fastest laps 56 (47.9%) 40 (39.6%)

* The 2019 season has not yet been completed

While looking at the bare numbers may be misleading due to their being more races per season in the current era, the telling statistics are behind the percentages.

The weakest element for both teams was the fastest lap, however with no reward for such an achievement, little attention needs to be focused there.

Mercedes' success rate in qualifying and the race is clear to see, as it holds a much higher advantage over Ferrari in terms of its success rate. 

