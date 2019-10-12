user icon
icon

link-icon
Bottas hails Mercedes' Suzuka upgrades

Bottas hails Mercedes' Suzuka upgrades

  • Published on 12 Oct 2019 17:43
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Valtteri Bottas has praised the upgrades Mercedes applied to the W10 ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend in Suzuka.

On the opening day of running on Friday, Bottas topped both practice sessions, with teammate Lewis Hamilton behind him.

Mercedes has not taken a pole position since the German Grand Prix in July, and has won just one race out of the last four, benefitting from a virtual safety car which propelled Hamilton into the lead last time out in Sochi.

MOREHamilton: More tyres during practice 'better' for the sport

The Silver Arrows introduced aerodynamic upgrades to the car in Japan, with Bottas stating that he feels the positive effect they are having on the car. 

"It was a very positive day, we tried the new bits in the car that we had for the weekend," he said. "I'm glad the weather stayed good we had plenty of running and used tyres from Saturday as well.

"It was good running, it felt good from the beginning and I'm happy with the car in general. Just little minor things with the balance to tweak but both long and short runs were good. 

"It's good fun, it always is here, driving these cars. Very enjoyable, and when the car feels good, it's even better.

"We need to remember that it's only practice, but I feel the gains that we've made with the car, which is nice. I can push the car further than before so we need to focus on ourselves. Sunday will still be close in qualifying and the race.

"We tried to do everything we could in the sessions, prioritise things and try to be efficient with the time. I think we did the job, which means there's lots of work to analyse things before qualifying on Sunday morning, if it happens."

Bottas last took pole position at the British Grand Prix this year, while he has not reached the top step on the podium since Baku, the fourth round of the season. 

Replies (0)

Login to reply
SM1

Related news

SM2

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
Valtteri Bottas
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,022
  • Podiums 36
  • Grand Prix 97
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Nastola, Finland
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar