Japanese GP qualifying postponed until Sunday

  • Published on 11 Oct 2019 02:52
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 has confirmed that the qualifying session for the Japanese Grand Prix will be postponed until Sunday morning at the Suzuka Circuit. 

Typhoon Hagibis has been threatening the weekend all week, with organisers of the Rugby World Cup taking the decision to cancel two of its fixtures on Saturday in the interest of safety.

Ahead of the Japanese GP weekend, the FIA confirmed that it had cancelled the Formula 4 support event that was to be held throughout the weekend. 

It has now opted to remove the final practice session for the F1 weekend, with the qualifying session now taking place at 10:00 AM local time. 

"As a result of the predicted impact of Typhoon Hagibis on the 2019 FIA Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, Mobilityland and the Japanese Automobile Federation (JAF) have decided to cancel all activities scheduled to take place on Saturday, 12 October," read a statement.

"The FIA and Formula 1 support this decision in the interests of safety for the spectators, competitors, and everyone at the Suzuka Circuit."

The last time F1 had a qualifying session held on Sunday morning before the race was in 2015, at the US Grand Prix.

Updated weekend schedule 

Time Session
10:00 Qualifying 
12:30 Drivers' Parade
13:54 National Anthem
14:10 2019 Japanese Grand Prix

 

Replies (4)

  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 1,976

    I guess that means I will be up at an ungodly hour of the morning this Sunday

    • + 0
    • Oct 11 2019 - 04:19
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,734

      only twice instead of three times though

      • + 0
      • Oct 11 2019 - 05:05
  • Mansell

    Posts: 51

    Time to move Japans gp out of typoon season

    • + 0
    • Oct 11 2019 - 06:05
  • TheDentist

    Posts: 6

    After the death of Jules I don’t understand why the Japanese GP isn’t moved to a different time of the year. It’s always caused safety issues.

    • + 0
    • Oct 11 2019 - 08:40
