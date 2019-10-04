user icon
icon

link-icon
2020 calendar officially confirmed, sporting regulation changes to be voted on

2020 calendar officially confirmed, sporting regulation changes to be voted on

  • Published on 04 Oct 2019 21:33
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The 2020 race schedule has been officially confirmed following a World Motor Sport Council meeting in Cologne on Friday.

The calendar remains unchanged from the provisional schedule that was published in August, meaning there will be a record-breaking 22 races next year.

Vietnam, who will host its first ever F1 Grand Prix next season, has the third round slot of the year before the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort will return to F1, and will take place following the round in Shanghai on a back-to-back weekend with Barcelona. 

Australia once again holds the opening round of the season, while the year will conclude in Abu Dhabi, as it has done every year since 2014.
 

Confirmed 2020 F1 race calendar

Date Grand Prix Venue
15 March Australia Melbourne
22 March Bahrain Sakhir
5 April Vietnam Hanoi*
19 April China Shanghai
3 May Netherlands Zandvoort*
10 May Spain Barcelona
24 May Monaco Monaco
7 June Azerbaijan Baku
14 June Canada Montreal
28 June France Le Castellet
5 July Austria Spielberg
19 July Great Britain Silverstone
2 August Hungary Budapest
30 August Belgium Spa
6 September Italy Monza
20 September Singapore Singapore
27 September Russia Sochi
11 October Japan Suzuka
25 October United States Austin
1 November Mexico Mexico City
15 November Brazil Sao Paulo
29 November  Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi

* Subject to circuit homologation 


Other discussions

Modifications to the sporting regulations were also addressed and will be submitted to the Council for an e-vote.

With the 2021 regulations set to be signed off at the end of October, the FIA stated that the Council was "presented with a detailed update of the draft 2021 Sporting, Technical and Financial Regulations, providing it with the information required for the e-vote which will be held in order for the regulations to be published by 31 October".

The changes to the sporting regulations likely include the shake-up of the weekend format at certain events, as qualifying races and reverse grids have been discussed.

In August, F1's Ross Brawn confirmed that the revamped weekend format could happen in 2020 as the sport experiments to seek out a better show.

Pre-season testing has also been reduced from eight days to six, while in-season testing has been dropped altogether. 


Replies (0)

Login to reply



RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar