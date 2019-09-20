user icon
icon

link-icon
F1 opens proposal to replace engine penalties with ballast

F1 opens proposal to replace engine penalties with ballast

  • Published on 20 Sep 2019 13:50
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 is exploring the possibility of adding ballast to cars instead of sending drivers to the rear of the grid for exceeding the quota for power unit components.

The demotion to the rear of the field has proved unpopular with fans, as it sometimes sees one of the front running drivers forced to start the race from the back of the field, taking an element of the race-winning fight away from the Grand Prix.

However there is now a new proposal that would see drivers take on extra ballast in the as a different way to penalise a driver without costing them track.

On the F1 Fan Voice forum, it was stated that it is "not possible to eliminate these penalties as the consequence would be that the teams who could afford to would use unlimited engines, thereby gaining an advantage over those who couldn’t afford to do so".

It is explained that Formula 1 has reached two areas in which it can explore imposing penalties for engine components.

The first is leaving things the way they currently are, with a positive of that method being that the race "may see a battle as a front racing car claws its way from the back of the grid".

However, it was highlighted that a negative of such punishment is that it presents the teams with "an attraction to make further strategic changes which is outside the spirit of the regulations".

The second method is adding ballast: "This could be graduated depending on the seriousness of the offence (for example 5kg for a turbocharger change and 15kg for an engine change).

"The exact numbers would be calculated to give a similar end of race effect to the current grid penalties. The advantages of this is that it is simple, and cars start in the position that they qualify in.

"The disadvantage could be that unless the commentators make mention of the ballast penalty during the race (as they do in BTCC for example), it may leave spectators wondering why a driver is slow. It may also show a driver as being slower than his teammate when this is not necessarily the case."

You can have your say in the survey by clicking here.


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,298

    That's a good idea! I like it.

    • + 2
    • Sep 20 2019 - 14:19
    • abhidbgt

      Posts: 174

      Yes, it seems to be a good idea but the benefit of a safety car in the race to a penalized driver would not remain which currently adds to the excitement. Also, I hope that the calculated weight value would be same for the whole calendar and not vary from race to race.

      • + 0
      • Sep 20 2019 - 17:48
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 1,911

      At face value I don't love hampering someone for the entire weekend. But I can see how this could potentially mix things up in interesting ways. That being said, I think this system would widen the gap even more between top and midfield teams. Because a Mercedes with extra ballast could still overtake midfield team. But if you sandbag a midfield team that often races so close together... I imagine that it would destroy the weekend. Whereas starting from the back doesn't ruin your weekend since safety cars can happen, weather, etc.

      • + 0
      • Sep 20 2019 - 20:40
    • f1dave

      Posts: 676

      Still penalizing the driver. Why not do as I said yesterday and deduct points from the constructors championship ? That's who deserves it if the car fails and it takes away big money at years end.

      • + 0
      • Sep 20 2019 - 20:42


SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar