Third DRS zone added to Singapore circuit

  • Published on 18 Sep 2019 10:24
  • By: Fergal Walsh

A third DRS zone has been added to the Marina Bay Circuit in Singapore ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix event.

The zone has been added in an attempt to boost overtaking opportunities around the street circuit. In recent years, the FIA has added DRS zones at certain circuits.

The new zone has been added between Turns 13 and 14, with the detection point 102 metres prior to Turn 13. 

The previous two DRS zones that have been used in years gone by between Turns 5 and 7 and Turns 23 and 1 remain in place for the drivers to utilise.

Drivers can use DRS during the race when they are one second behind the car ahead when they pass through the detection point of each individual DRS zone. 


SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:30 - 12:00

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:30 - 16:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

