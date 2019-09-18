Third DRS zone added to Singapore circuit

A third DRS zone has been added to the Marina Bay Circuit in Singapore ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix event.

The zone has been added in an attempt to boost overtaking opportunities around the street circuit. In recent years, the FIA has added DRS zones at certain circuits.

The new zone has been added between Turns 13 and 14, with the detection point 102 metres prior to Turn 13.

The previous two DRS zones that have been used in years gone by between Turns 5 and 7 and Turns 23 and 1 remain in place for the drivers to utilise.

Drivers can use DRS during the race when they are one second behind the car ahead when they pass through the detection point of each individual DRS zone.